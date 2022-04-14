Tennessee Football to Kickoff Season on Thursday Night For Second Straight Year

Last year, the Vols season opener against Bowling Green took place on a Thursday night in Neyland Stadium.

This season, the Vols will do it again, as Tennessee will take on Ball State on Thursday, September 1, at 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

Tennessee begins its season mostly bringing back the 2021 crew that went 7-6 and reached a bowl game berth in year one of head coach Josh Heupel, as star quarterback and dark horse Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker returns to Rocky Top along with No. 1 wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

This season, Hooker will be the starter game one, as Joe Milton opened the 2021 season as the starting quarterback in the Vols' 38-6 win over Bowling Green.

In the 21st century, Tennessee has opened the season on a day other than Saturday eight times.

The Vols' all-time record in season-openers is 93-26-6, with a 75-14-4 record in season-opening matchups at home.

