Tennessee Football Wide Receiver Chris Brazzell II Gets Selected in NFL Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers were expecting to hear multiple players names called from the program in the first round, but that was not the case, as the Vols are expected to have multiple players come off the board in the second day. One of the players who did hear their name called in the second day and the second round of the NFL Draft is Chris Brazzell II.

Brazzell II is one of the more dominant players in the NFL Draft and at the wide receiver position. Brazzell II was selected with the 83rd selection in the NFL Draft and by the Carolina Panthers. This was a huge selection, as Brazzell II has a great chance to be an immediate starter for the program.

Brazzell II is a player with a great future, as he has all the talent one could want. He is someone who deserves to be a starter and will be, as he has a 6'4 frame that caps a weight of around 200 pounds while running a 4.37 40-yard dash. He is a freak athlete to say the least.

Here is what Lance Zierlein had to say about the Vols wide receiver.

More About Chris Brazzell II

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) looks back at the Tennessee fans as he heads to the locker room after losing a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Long-limbed “Z” receiver with the ability to create downfield for an offense thirsty to make more explosive plays outside. Brazzell’s 2025 tape shows the game slowing down for him, allowing the production to catch up with the traits. He builds to speed with long strides and dominates above the rim. He’s adept at using length and body control to capture air space against cornerbacks. He’s a more competent route runner than most field-stretcher types, but he needs to become more physical on contested targets underneath. Brazzell didn’t see many in-your-face press challenges this past season, but he’s likely to get an early taste of it as a pro. Two-high shells and zone-heavy looks can shrink his snap-to-snap impact, but the quick-strike potential is real," Zierlein said.

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