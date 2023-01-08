Way-Too-Early Look at Tennessee's 2023 Schedule

While we just concluded the 2022 season, it's difficult not to look forward to what 2023 holds. Tennessee finished one of its best seasons in program history and has a chance to make even more noise next season.

Head coach Josh Heupel has one of the best offensive systems in college football and has shown dedication to revamping the defensive side of the ball. Heupel is one of the hottest names in the sport, meaning they could continue building momentum.

However, this streak won't be easy to maintain for Tennessee. They have a difficult 2023 schedule that poses some issues, but if they can achieve similar success, it bodes well for the program's long-term future.

September 2: vs. Virginia

September 9: vs. Austin Peay

September 16: @ Florida

September 23: vs. UTSA

September 30: vs. South Carolina

October 14: vs. Texas A&M

October 21: @ Alabama

October 28: @ Kentucky

November 4: vs. UConn

November 11: @ Missouri

November 18: vs. Georgia

November 25: vs. Vanderbilt

The marquee matchups are obviously Alabama and Georgia. Tennessee split these games a season ago, with the Alabama victory serving as a springboard for them to close the season strong.

Georgia thwarted their efforts in Athens. This season, the Bulldogs must travel to Knoxville for one of the season's biggest games. They are set to lose quarterback Stetson Bennett, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and more to the professional ranks this offseason.

Opening the season with five of the first six games at home bodes well for the Volunteers. The No. 1 priority will be building momentum at the quarterback position; whether that is Joe Milton or Nico Iamaleava has yet to be determined, though Milton is the odds-on favorite.

They then enter a difficult stretch. Traveling to Tuscaloosa and then Lexington won't be easy and could determine the season's outlook. South Carolina and Missouri may be under-the-radar tests, as the Gamecocks took Tennessee out one season ago.

Nonetheless, there are certainly some opportunities for the Volunteers to build momentum and power through their schedule. They should expect a strong open to the year and expect their young talent to blossom in that stretch.

