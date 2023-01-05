Orange Bowl Reflects New Tennessee Culture

Star quarterback out for the season. Biletnikoff Award winner on to the professional ranks. Multiple offensive opt-outs.

The odds were stacked against Tennessee heading into the Orange Bowl. Clemson was riding a wave of momentum into the game after starting freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik in the ACC Championship Game.

However, the Volunteers opened the game disciplined. They played to their game plan and didn't veer off course. The defense played over 100 plays, which would have been troublesome a few weeks ago.

The coaching staff planned for it, rotating fresh bodies in and getting several top performances. In postgame media availabilities, several Volunteer defenders said they felt they played the best individual games of their lives.

Meanwhile, the offense executed the script to a tee. Quarterback Joe Milton was efficient and played well within the confines of the offense. Milton made several flash plays with his arm, which led fans to begin thinking about next season.

The Tennessee of old wouldn't have been as physical as they were on Friday. With much of the season's success already cemented, it would be easy to check out and not focus on the task.

Heupel ensured this wasn't the case. He commended his personnel for a strong practice week, saying those remaining were locked in on preparing for Clemson and a strong season finale.

The culture and focus that Heupel built in two short seasons in Knoxville was a driving reason for this result. Everyone knew what would be asked of them, essential in programs playing games of this magnitude.

Players have communicated all season that they appreciate what the coaching staff has done in terms of communication. That communication makes things feel very good in Rocky Top heading into 2023.

