Tennessee LEO Coach Andrew Jackson Discusses Defensive Depth, Texas A&M Challenge

Andrew Jackson discussed the challenge of replacing injured defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby, the development of younger players, and the importance of containing another dual-threat quarterback. Jackson also addressed Jeremiah Telander's transition to the edge, Hezekiah Harris' continued growth, and the contributions of players who have embraced their roles within the program.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Jordan Norman (33) and linebacker Amare Campbell (0) react after a stop on defense against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Norman and Mariyon Dye Preparing for Bigger Roles

With Weathersby unavailable, Jordan Norman and Mariyon Dye are expected to receive additional opportunities along Tennessee's defensive front. Jackson praised both players for their preparation and willingness to help each other improve.

"They've been really consistent, really competitive with each other about playing and watching those guys prepare through the week, sharing information, getting each other better, keeping within our community as D-line; it's been special."

Tennessee defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) celebrates after recovering a Kentucky fumble during a college football game on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jackson believes Dye is prepared to take advantage of the additional playing time. He also emphasized how much Weathersby means to the defensive unit.

"I mean, the biggest thing is I think he wants to, those, all those guys want to go out there and play for Tyree. You know, he's one of the heart and soul members of our unit. And then just having the opportunity to go out there, get more snaps, and take advantage of it. You know, I think he's ready. And just now the opportunity is there and just go get it. Just keep pushing him to be what he can be."

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defending Texas A&M's Dual-Threat Quarterback

Tennessee faces another challenge against quarterback Marcel Reed, who is capable of extending plays with his legs. Jackson acknowledged that the Vols have struggled at times to contain mobile quarterbacks and stressed the importance of disciplined pass rushing.

"Man, we've seen some good ones and, you know, we have to do our job to a high level. We have to be conscious of rush lanes. You know, we have to work together as a unit. We all got to rush together. Do our jobs, you know, have good technique. You know, we've seen good ones week after week and do amazing things in scrambles. So, you know, it's been something that we've had trouble stopping. So, now we just have to focus in on it and do it better."

Jordan Norman's Development and Preparation

Norman has continued adjusting to Tennessee's defensive system after arriving from a different scheme. Jackson highlighted the work Norman has put in away from game day, including extra time in meetings and on the practice field.

"I mean, he came from a much different scheme than what we're doing now. So, you had to change some things up in his technique and how he approaches the game, but he's done a good job getting up in the meeting room early, spending extra time, doing stuff, asking good questions, and getting on the field early. So, you know, now it's just for him to take on a bigger role and just do those little things consistently, which he's done week to week."

Tennessee defensive lineman Mike Bethea II (55) hypes up the crowd during a college football game against Kentucky on Nov. 7, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mike Bethea II Value to Tennessee's Defensive Line

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Not every player receives significant playing time, but Jackson believes Mike Bethea II provides an example of the attitude and commitment needed within a successful program.

Jackson praised Bethea for his willingness to help teammates and maintain a positive approach despite a limited role.

"Man, there's something to be said about doing your job and not necessarily loving the role you have in a limited role, but a guy that could come to work every day with a smile on his face, be positive, coach other guys, work his tail off and not complain one bit. And, you know, you have to respect a guy like that. And you have to look in the mirror and say, 'Hey, if this guy's not complaining, he doesn't get the same things I'm getting, then what's wrong with me?' And guys like Mike are invaluable. Love to have 10 of them."

Hezekiah Harris Continues to Develop

Another young defensive player drawing praise is Hezekiah Harris. Jackson believes Harris has made significant progress throughout the season, particularly with his physical and mental development.

"He's a tremendous talent. He's embraced coaching. He's matured from a physical standpoint, but mentally throughout the entire season. It might not show up week to week on Saturdays, but he's gotten better every day of every practice and every week he's done something better, done something a little bit more consistent. So, you know, now he's going to have a chance to have a bigger role."

With additional opportunities becoming available, Harris could have a chance to demonstrate that development on Saturdays.

Tennessee's Pass Rush Requires All 11 Defenders

When asked how much of Tennessee's ability to generate pressure comes from defensive schemes compared to individual talent, Jackson emphasized the importance of the entire defense. He credited the secondary, linebackers and defensive front for working together to create opportunities to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

"It's everything. I mean, obviously there's guys that are naturally really gifted at pass rush and you can do a lot of things and they can strike a lot of fear, but we've had tremendous defensive back play. We've had tremendous linebacker play getting us in the right spot. We've had guys that bought into playing, doing their one-eleventh. So, it takes it all. I mean, we've had different guys get sacks from different levels of the defense. So, it's been an 11-man challenge and we've done a good job of stopping the run on those early downs, too, which is the crucial part to be able to have the chance to rush the passer."

Jeremiah Telander Earns High Praise From Jackson

One of Jackson's strongest endorsements came when discussing Jeremiah Telander's transition from an off-ball linebacker to an edge defender. Jackson praised Telander's football intelligence, preparation and leadership qualities. He even suggested Telander could have a future coaching defense.

"I mean, nothing but respect for the kid. I think I might be working for him one day. I think he's going to be a defensive coordinator if he tries to coach, and I hope he hires me one day. But he's got a really great football mind. He's selfless, excellent teammate, does the little things correctly, in here extra, great example. I mean, he's harder on himself than any coach could be in this building. So, a guy like him, you know, you're going to have to kill him before you stop him, you know."

Jackson's comments reflect the confidence Tennessee's coaching staff has in Telander's ability to adapt and contribute wherever he is needed. With Weathersby sidelined and younger defenders preparing for expanded responsibilities, Tennessee's defensive depth and discipline will face another test against Texas A&M.

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