Jordan Norman Shares an Eye-Catching Statement Ahead of Tennessee vs. Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers were dealt some unfortunate news, as Tyree Weathersby went down with an injury against the Kentucky Wildcats, which was later revealed to be a season-ending injury.

This is extremely unfortunate for the Vols. In fact, this changes everything, as coaches and fans will tend to lean on some of the players who were either depth pieces or split-starters. One of the players to expect to have higher expectations and a higher workload is Jordan Norman.

Jordan Norman is Ready for the Challenge

This is something that Norman is ready for.

"I feel like more people will be depending on me now. Now, I feel like it's my time to shine," Norman said.

The standard has been set, and he is far from wrong. Norman has been a valuable player for the Tennessee defense, both off the edge and when he moves to the interior when needed. However, there is still more juice to squeeze out of the opportunities that he is getting.

Luckily for Norman, he is one of the players who are expected to take a step forward with more reps, as he is likely going to get more snaps now that Weathersby is out for the season. In fact, the early favorites to be the starters at EDGE are Mariyon Dye on one side and Norman on the other, as he has proven to be able to start in the past, even being a key starter for the Tulane Green Waves in their playoff run a year ago.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

This is something that he was asked about at his media session, as he made it clear that everyone "bleeds the same" when speaking on the playoff hunt that Tennessee is currently in

"I'd say the biggest thing for me is that obviously, I was at Tulane last year, but you know, everybody bleeds the same, so it's basically about who's best that day," Norman said.

Tennessee is turning its focus to the Texas A&M Aggies, but they still have two more games after its road test against the Aggies. They will play against the LSU Tigers when they return from Texas, then they will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee, during the final game of the season.

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