    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Tennessee Opens as Slight Underdogs Against Ole Miss

    The Vols are officially a four-point dog for next week's night game against Ole Miss
    Author:

    The Vols have been on fire recently, outscoring Mizzou and South Carolina 107-44 in the past two weeks with a 2-0 record. Tennessee now comes into a Week 7 matchup against Ole Miss with a 4-2 record, looking to upset the Rebels led by former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin. 

    Ole Miss comes into Week 7 with a 4-1 record, as they have already had their bye. Ole Miss' lone loss came to the juggernaut in Alabama on the road, and the Rebels scored a quality win this past week with a 52-51 win over Arkansas in Oxford. 

    Both teams feature a high-octane style offense, but Ole Miss' will enter the week as four-point favorites over the Vols, according to Circa Sports. (See tweet below via Michael Bratton’s twitter page of the SEC Podcast):

    The Vols have covered the spread each of the past two weeks, and they are 3-3 on the year. Ole Miss, on the other hand, is 0-2 ATS in the past two games, but they are 3-2 on the year.

    The battle between two of the SEC's hottest quarterbacks in Matt Corral and Hendon Hooker will take place in Neyland Stadium on October 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

