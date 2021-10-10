Tennessee Opens as Slight Underdogs Against Ole Miss

The Vols are officially a four-point dog for next week's night game against Ole Miss

The Vols have been on fire recently, outscoring Mizzou and South Carolina 107-44 in the past two weeks with a 2-0 record. Tennessee now comes into a Week 7 matchup against Ole Miss with a 4-2 record, looking to upset the Rebels led by former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin.

Ole Miss comes into Week 7 with a 4-1 record, as they have already had their bye. Ole Miss' lone loss came to the juggernaut in Alabama on the road, and the Rebels scored a quality win this past week with a 52-51 win over Arkansas in Oxford.

Both teams feature a high-octane style offense, but Ole Miss' will enter the week as four-point favorites over the Vols, according to Circa Sports. (See tweet below via Michael Bratton’s twitter page of the SEC Podcast):

The Vols have covered the spread each of the past two weeks, and they are 3-3 on the year. Ole Miss, on the other hand, is 0-2 ATS in the past two games, but they are 3-2 on the year.

The battle between two of the SEC's hottest quarterbacks in Matt Corral and Hendon Hooker will take place in Neyland Stadium on October 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.