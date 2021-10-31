Tennessee Opens as Four-Point Underdogs for Week 10 Matchup

Coming off the bye week, Tennessee will travel to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Tennessee has lost two straight to Ole Miss and Alabama, and after two impressive wins over Florida and LSU earlier in the season, the Wildcats come into Week 10 reeling after losing to Georgia and Mississippi State in Weeks eight and nine.

Despite the 31-17 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Week nine, the Wildcats will host the Volunteers as four-point favorites according to the opening lines from Circa Sports. (See tweet form Michael Bratton of the All SEC Podcast below)

Despite keeping up with Alabama for a full three quarters and change in Week eight, a 28-point fourth quarter from the Crimson Tide buried the Vols, and Alabama won 52-24, covering the 24.5 point spread.

Tennessee is 3-5 against the spread this season. The Vols have covered against Tennessee Tech, Mizzou and South Carolina, but Tennessee has failed to cover against Bowling Green, Pitt, Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama.

Kentucky is a different story, as the Wildcats are 6-2 against the spread this season. Mark Stoops' squad failed to cover against Chattanooga and Mississippi State but has covered against the likes of Florida, Georgia and LSU.

Tennessee and Kentucky will square off in Lexington on Kroger Field on Saturday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

