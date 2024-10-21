Tennessee QB Grade: Nico Iamaleava vs. Alabama
For three straight games, Tennessee's offense has been a disaster in the first half.
Chief among the problems that this offense has had is the inconsistent play of starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava. This game against Alabama was no different. He missed several throws that could have resulted in Tennessee scoring points in the first half. Instead, the Vols had another zero on the board at halftime.
However, for the second straight week, Iamaleava and the offense woke up in the second half. Tennessee's first points of the day came on a seven-play, 91-yard drive in the third quarter that was highlighted by two long Dylan Sampson runs. But Iamaleava also had a 27-yard run of his own to get the Vols inside the 10-yard line. Sampson’s short touchdown run knotted the game at 7-7.
Iamaleava then made his best throw of the day rolling to his right and flinging the ball 55 yards to Dont’e Thornton Jr., which set up another short touchdown run for Sampson. That long pass showed off the athleticism and talent that Iamaleava possesses. Even though he has not put it all together yet this season, he can still be a special player.
Another one of the most important moments of the game was his 16-yard touchdown pass to Chris Brazzell II for a 21-17 lead. That pass came on third down and gave Tennessee the lead instead of attempting a field goal that would've tied the game.
Iamaleava’s response in the second half has to be encouraging to the coaching staff and the fan base. He has shown in back-to-back weeks that he can handle adversity and still lead his team to victory. He joined Hendon Hooker as the only other Vols’ starting quarterback to beat Alabama since 2006. Any win over Alabama will endear a quarterback to Tennessee’s fan base.
If Iamaleava had been sharper in the first half, Tennessee might have blown out Alabama. During the bye week, he needs to work on his downfield accuracy and chemistry with his wide receivers. If the Vols can get the deep passing game going and pair it with their elite defense, there is no limit to how good of a team they can be.
Grade: B-