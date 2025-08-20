Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar Selected To Johnny Unites Golden Arm Preseason Watchlist
Tennessee starting quarterback Joey Aguilar has been in the spotlight a bunch over the last few weeks, especially with a quarterback competition happening at the start of camp. Aguilar has handled it with grace and has been well prepared since the start. His performance this past week in a critical scrimmage earned him the starting role for the Volunteers.
On Tuesday, he earned a preseason honor by being selected to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watchlist ahead of the 2025 season. He was one of 58 quarterbacks to get selected to the preseason watchlist
The award is presented to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback who is on track to graduate with his class. Here is a little bit more in-depth about the award and what it honors.
“Now in its 39th year, the Golden Arm Award continues to honor excellence both on and off the field. The award is presented by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation in partnership with A. O. Smith Corporation, whose mission aligns with the Foundation's commitment to advancing the game of football while promoting character, leadership, and academic achievement among young athletes.”
Before coming to Tennessee, Aguilar starred at App State. He threw for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns in his two seasons at the program. His experience will be valuable to this team as it turns the page to the regular season.
For Aguilar, the past week has been eventful, but he has remained poised and humble throughout the process. All eyes will be on him in the season opener against Syracuse on August 30th as the Aguilar era begins.