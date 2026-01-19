Tennessee Football QB Joey Aguilar's Hearing Date Has Been Revealed

The Tennessee Volunteers are awaiting some news that could change the landscape of the quarterback position for the 2026 season.

Joey Aguilar wrapped up what many believe is his one and only season with the Vols, but he is hopeful to gain some eligibility through a preliminary injunction hearing. Aguilar was originally set to find out what his fate would be before the portal closed, but that was no longer the case after some news was released that it would be delayed. He is now scheduled for a February 10th hearing, which takes place alongside the Diego Pavia hearing, as Aguilar is serving as a plaintiff.

Joey Aguilar's Hearing Set for February

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) looks towards the stands as he walks off the field after the loss to Illinois in the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"According to court documents, a preliminary injunction hearing with Chief Judge William L. Campbell in the case involving Diego Pavia and #Vols' quarterback Joey Aguilar is scheduled for Feb. 10. Aguilar is seeking eligibility from the NCAA based on JUCO years," Caleb Jarreau stated in an X post made on Sunday.

Tennessee Adds Ryan Staub

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Vols have already picked up a third QB in the transfer portal just to be safe. Prior to the addition of their third quarterback, the Vols were set to have two young prospects at the position with Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre. MacIntyre would be the veteran of the group with only one college season under his belt. Luckily for the Vols, the player that they added is a veteran. That player is Ryan Staub, who is transferring to Tennessee from Colorado.

Staub finished his season with three touchdown passes and four interceptions. He served as a primary backup to both Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis in this past season with the Buffaloes. He is expected to come in and compete for the job against the two younger options, but doesn't seem to be the immediate favorite, as many believe the favorite at this moment is MacIntyre. This could all change if Aguilar is granted another season of college football, as he very well could return and be the starting quarterback for the Vols.

Spring practice will be the key information to pay attention to, as the closer to this setting is the Orange and White game, which will provide plenty of information. By the end of Spring ball, there should be a good idea of where the QB battle is heading.

