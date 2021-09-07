Tennessee Releases Awe-Inspiring Johnny Majors Feature Video

The Tennessee Football organization releases an epic video dedicated to former HC Johnny Majors ahead of the 'Johnny Majors Classic'

Tennessee legend and College Football Hall of Famer Johnny Majors served as the Vols head coach from 1977-1992, going 116-62-8 and leading his alma mater to three conference championships during his tenure. Majors' No. 45 jersey number is retired at UT, as the VFL was an impressive passer and rusher for the team in the mid-'50s. There is even a street on UT's campus named after Johnny Majors, specifically the street the football practice facility is located on. So, you could say Johnny Majors is important to the Tennessee Football organization, which means this weekend's matchup against Pittsburgh has elevated significance.

Ahead of Tennessee's date with Pitt in Neyland this Saturday at 12 p.m. ET, a game that has been dubbed the 'Johnny Majors Classic' due to Majors' head coaching experience with both programs, the Tennessee Football Twitter page released an epic video dedicated to the "origins of the original Johnny Football," as the tweet says.

The tweet with the supporting video can be seen below:

via Twitter.com

Majors served as the Pittsburgh Panthers head coach from 1973-1976, then again from 1993-1996, meaning his tenure on Rocky Top is sandwiched in between the two stints with Pitt. Majors secured a National Championship with Pitt in 1976, and he earned three SEC titles coaching Tennessee and two SEC MVPs as a player in 1955 and 1956. Therefore, both Tennessee and Pitt are bound to have a bit of extra motivation for Saturday considering the magnitude of securing a victory in the 'Johnny Majors Classic.'

