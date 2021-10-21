Tennessee Releases Uniform Combo for Alabama Game

After doing an all-orange look last week against Ole Miss, the Vols will be sporting another uniform combo of one solid color this weekend.

But this time Josh Heupel’s squad will come out with white tops and white bottoms in Bryant-Denny Stadium. (See tweet below):

Tennessee’s all white combo has not been seen this season, making Saturday the debut.

The Vols are currently in an on-going drought of beating Alabama, especially under Nick Saban. Saban has won the last and only 14 contests since joining the Tide, so Tennessee has an uphill battle to secure a victory in this weekend’s game.

The two teams will face off in Tuscaloosa Saturday night, October 23 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

