Tennessee Reportedly Named Starting Quarterback for Saturday's Game

Tennessee continues to have an ongoing quarterback battle, even now, seven games into the season. Faizon Brandon started the first five games of the season, but suffered an injury against Texas and is just now beginning to recover.

In his absence, George MacIntyre has stepped up, leading the Vols to two wins as the starter against Arkansas and Alabama (he also led the Vols to a victory over Auburn, replacing Brandon in the first half of the contest, going on to throw for 86 yards in the win).

Still, Coach Heupel is not naming a starter ahead of Saturday's road matchup against South Carolina. However, Volquest has reported that a starter has been named, according to its sources.

Tennessee Reportedly Names Starting Quarterback

Cigar smoke floats in the air as Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) celebrates after a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Volquest, George MacIntyre will start his third straight game on Saturday when the Vols take on the Gamecocks.

MacIntyre has thrown for 592 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions so far this season.

MacIntyre seemed like the obvious choice given his performances over the past few weeks. Even though his stats don't pop off the sheet, the Tennessee native has stepped up as a real leader for the Tennessee offense.

He also seems to click very well with the Tennessee receivers, and they seem to trust him as a leader.

He will need to step up once again this Saturday, as the Gamecocks are no pushovers. Florida learned this the hard way earlier this season when South Carolina went into Gainesville and upset the Gators behind LaNorris Sellers' five touchdowns.

Especially coming off an upset win over Alabama, the Tennessee players might be riding a high and could be caught lacking on Saturday.

This is another reason why MacIntyre's leadership will have to be on full display. As the quarterback, he will have to make sure the team does not get too much in their own heads and drop a game they should not.

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