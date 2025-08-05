Tennessee Star LB Arion Carter Named To College Football "Freak" List
Arion Carter has continued to perfect his craft and improve, and is continuing to garner national recognition. He was featured in College Freaks by Bruce Feldman of the New York Times, which highlights each year players with a unique blend of athleticism, size, speed, and strength. Carter was the lone Volunteer to make the list and ranked in the top 15 in the country.
He has continued to turn heads this offseason, reaching a vertical jump of 40.3 inches and also surpassing 21 MPH on the GPS. He's also a beast in the weight room benching 325 pounds something that will help him a ton next spring if he goes to the scouting combine or elects to participate in the Tennessee pro day.
Carter is a high-level player with unique size and athleticism matched with his power and strength, which makes him one of the best in the country. He is a wrecking ball that loves to come down and make you feel him on the gridiron with his exceptional anticipation and ability to dissect plays before they happen.
Carter was the leading tackler for the Vols a season ago and finished with 68 tackles. He also added six pass deflections and an interception. Carter had one of his best games against rival Kentucky, finishing with a season-high 10 tackles.
He’s been named to the 2025 Butkus Award Preseason Watchlist, All-SEC second team (Athlon), and All SEC Third Team (Media) as more around the country recoginize his talent.
While the physical traits catch your eye immediately, it is the intangibles that make him a top player. He is a consummate leader and team captain for the Volunteers. His play will be invaluable to the success of the defense in 2025.