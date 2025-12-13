Tennessee Football LB Arion Carter Declares for NFL Draft

The Tennessee football program was recently notified that a veteran defender will be moving on.

In the season of signing recruits and balancing transfers (in and out), another element to factor is those declaring for the NFL Draft as they pursue their dreams of playing professional football.

Vols veteran linebacker Arion Carter, a former in-state prospect that eventually chose Tennessee over Alabama has announced that he will be forgoing his senior year and will declare for the NFL Draft.

The former five-star defender was a huge win for the Vols in recruiting and the leadership that Carter has been able to provide through the years, even while dealing with injuries will keep him remembered as a favorite amongst the fans.

Carter has contributed the last three seasons including his freshman year.



2023- 17-tackles, 8-solo, and 9-assisted



2024- 68-tackles, 29-solo, and 39-assisted



2025- 76-tackles, 28-solo, and 48-assisted

Carter and Jeremiah Telander have solidified the middle of the defense the last couple of seasons, and while Telander appears to be returning at the moment, it will be odd to see Telander without Carter.

However, the example and leadership that has been bestowed upon the younger guys like Edwin Spillman and Jadon Perlotte, both of those young men will step into the void that Carter's departure creates.

The Vols are already reloading at the linebacker position as guys like Jaedon Harmon, Jordan Burns, and Christian Gass are eager to step up. Two freshmen (TJ White and Brayden Rouse) will be joining the team very soon as both are 2026 signees.

A young man from West Tennessee made the game of football his way out, stayed at home to represent the home state school. Simply choosing the Vols over the Crimson Tide cemented Carter into true Vol for Life status at that very moment.



Carter expresses how much his time on Rocky Top has meant, the friendships made, and the brothers that he will never forget. This appears to have been a diffcult decision to leave it all behind, but everyone should be excited for what is in the future for the talented linebacker that truly, "Gave his all for Tennessee."

The Farewell

