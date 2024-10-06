Tennessee Suffers Two Key Injuries On The First Drive Of The Second Half
The Tennessee Vols had two big injuries to hit them in the first drive of the second half as they would lose two key wide receivers.
The first injury would be Bru McCoy who would immediately go to the sideline after his second catch in back to back plays. His wrist/hand would be in severe pain which would force the trainers to cut his glove off to look at his hand. The staff immediately got to work on this situation which would immediately be followed by the next injury.
Dont’e Thornton would have a lower-body injury. This would lead to him checking himself out of the game.
McCoy would return to the game with his hand and wrist heavily taped including two of his fingers being taped together. He had a glove put over this injury to help secure the tape and security. Thornton would continue to try to work his lower body out on the bike on the sideline but wouldn’t return to the drive.
Tennessee would go on to score their first points following a Dylan Sampson touchdown run to give the Tennessee Volunteers their first lead of the game.
These injuries will need to be monitored during this game as both player’s availability will at least be limited as much as possible. Chas Nimrod and Kaleb Webb will likely find themselves with their biggest task of the season.
Tennessee will need all of the firepower they can get as they got off to a bad start in the first half. Tennessee’s offense has already been dimmed, this will only add to it.
