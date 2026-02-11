Tennessee Vols Land Their QB Commit in 2027, Derrick Baker

The Tennessee Volunteers have their 2027 signal-caller, as quarterback Derrick Baker out of Milton, Ga commits to the Vols.

The Tennessee Volunteers are no stranger to top-level high school recruiting at the quarterback position. Since the 2023 signing class, the Vols have landed and signed a top-100 overall player and top-10 quarterback three times. They are on their way do doing so for the fourth time with the commitment of 2027 QB Derrick Baker.

Baker hails from Milton, Ga, having transferred to the Peach State program from St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida. Needless to say, Baker comes from a high pedigree of preparatory football.

Baker is a physical presence at 6’1, 225 pounds with plenty of arm strength and ample athleticism, something that is preferred in the Josh Heupel offensive system. He provides a unique running ability to the room if he ultimately signs with the Vols come December of 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel walks the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Baker joins Princeton Uwaifo on the offensive line, as Uwaifo was one of Tennessee's top recruiting targets. He was one of their in-state targets and is someone they have high hopes for, as he is the highest-ranked target they have landed. On the other side of the football in the 2027 class, the Vols have landed big Kadin Fife from the state of Alabama, who resides in Georgia playing with Chattooga, JP Peace, who is an in-state linebacker and a legacy commit, and Kamauri "Bam" Whitfield from the state of Florida as a cornerback prospect.

🚨JUST IN: 3-Star QB Derrick Baker has committed to Tennessee pic.twitter.com/XTh7gXxrhe — Joey Petersen (@joeypetersen8) February 11, 2026

There's little to no doubting his raw athletic traits. He's an extremely powerful athlete that runs away and over high school defenders and has plenty of arm strength to make every throw in the Heupel system. It's also a system at Tennessee that works best in the redzone when the quarterback is a true rushing threat, something that at the very least, Baker will be.

Tennessee's current QB discussion is one that's rather interesting. They are currently awaiting the outcome of the Joey Aguilar lawsuit, while also landing Colorado transfer Ryan Staub, while also having two talented quarterbacks they recruiting and landed in George MacIntyre and Faizon Brandon.

Tennessee is not without options at the sport's most pivotal position moving forward, that's the good news. The potential bad news for the Vols is that if Aguilar is not awarded an additional year of eligibilty, there will be little to no starting experience at all in the room entering 2026.