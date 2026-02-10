Tennessee Football Predicted to Land Peach State Quarterback

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to land some more prospects in the class of 2027, as they have already landed four players in the class thus far. They have landed three defensive players in the class of 2027, while their top commit in the class resides on the offensive side of the football.

The Tennessee Volunteers have many positions that they need to land, including arguably the most important position to evaluate, because coaches typically only take one per class, which is the quarterback position. The Vols have made it a point to recruit many quarterbacks, but only bring one in per class, which is what they are attempting to do in the class of 2027.

There are multiple targets for the Vols in this class at the position, but it seems that they may have an edge to land a specific gunslinger after being predicted to land the talented prospect. The Tennessee Volunteers are now expected to land one of the Peach State prospects that they have been targeting from Milton High School, who is one of the more recruited players at the position.

Derrick Baker Predicted to Land With Tennessee Football

That quarterback is Derrick Baker, who is a class of 2027 prospect who attends Milton High School. Milton High School is based near Atlanta, and is one of the top high school programs in the state. Baker has become one of the top players in the program and is primed for a major 2026 before he signs with a college ahead of the 2027 season. Baker has received many offers, but according to Steve Wiltfong from Rivals, the Vols are the expected leader and are predicted to land the prospect.

Baker would join Princeton Uwaifo on the offensive line, as Uwaifo was one of Tennessee's top recruiting targets. He was one of their in-state targets and is someone they have high hopes for, as he is the highest-ranked target they have landed. On the other side of the football in the 2027 class, the Vols have landed big Kadin Fife from the state of Alabama, who resides in Georgia playing with Chattooga, JP Peace, who is an in-state linebacker and a legacy commit, and Kamauri "Bam" Whitfield from the state of Florida as a cornerback prospect.

The future is looking bright as they look to bring in some of their top remaining targets on the board, including the gunslinger from Milton High School.

