Tennessee Volunteers and Josh Heupel Could Continue a Unique College Football Trend

As the Tennessee Volunteers head into their 2026 college football season, the team could be continuing a rather unique trend in the sport.

The 2026 college football season is still months away, however, teams all across the country are vigorously preparing for the next season as they look to ensure their rosters are as prepared as possible for next year.

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many programs looking to improve upon last season, after finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record and missing the College Football Playoff. Head coach Josh Heupel and his staff have already made a plethora of moves in order to bolster the roster, and anticipation around the 2026 season is beginning to grow in Knoxville.

But the Vols have been following an interesting trend when it comes to a certain position. One that isn't necessarily good or bad, but is certainly worth noting as the team prepares for the 2026 college football season.

As quarterback Joey Aguilar continues to fight for another year of eligibilty, the Vols are somewhat in no man's land for whom their quarterback will be. Should Aguilar not be awarded another season of eligbility, the Vols will be starting a new quarterback for the upcoming season.

Tennessee Could Follow A Unique Trend During 2026 Season

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel turns to quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) after their post game interview after winning the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game on Monday, January 1, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. against Iowa. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This would mark the fifth consecutive season that Volunteers start a new quarterback, which is a trend that is not often seen in college football. Quarterback is easily one of the most important positions in sports and given its importance, continuity at the position is often viewed as a huge bonus.

That's not to say that familiar faces leading the offense are mandatory; plenty of teams cycle signal-callers each year and still experience great success. The Indiana Hoosiers, who won this year's national title, will be featuring their fourth different passer in as many seasons, while the Alabama Crimson Tide will be on their third.

The quarterback is a nuanced position that features many unique factors that will impact a team's success. But while the Vols could be heading into 2026 with their fifth different signal caller, the team is still more than capable of competing for a College Football Playoff.

The Volunteers will being their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, when they host the Furman Paladins in their season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this game will be announced at a later date.