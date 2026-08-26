Tennessee Volunteers QB Faizon Brandon Named to Prestigious Watch List

Tennessee freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon has been named to the preseason watch list for the ninth annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced this week. The award itself is presented each year to the nation's most outstanding freshman, and landing on the preseason watch list puts Brandon in the conversation from the jump.

Brandon is one of 37 FBS players selected for the watch list. 14 semifinalists will be revealed on November 4, before the field narrows to five finalists on December 2. The winner will be announced on December 28, with the award formally presented at the 90th Maxwell Awards ceremony in Atlanta on March 13, 2027 (Chattanoogan.com).

Watch List Season 👀@faizon_brandon has been named to the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list by @MaxwellFootball.



read more → https://t.co/bAXqBQptqx#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/BXgqYT6kXr — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 26, 2026

From One of the Highest-Rated Recruit to Starting Quarterback

Brandon's path to this recognition began well before he ever stepped on Tennessee's campus. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native was a five-star prospect ranked No. 10 nationally, No. 3 among quarterbacks, and No. 1 in the state of North Carolina. He headlined the Volunteers' 2026 recruiting class as both the first commitment and the highest-ranked signee in the group.

After enrolling in January 2026 and working through spring practice, Brandon spent the offseason adding strength and speed before claiming the starting job during preseason camp. Head coach Josh Heupel confirmed Brandon would enter the 2026 season as the Vols' starter, beating out sophomore George MacIntyre after a competition that stretched from spring into fall camp. In doing so, Brandon became the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Tennessee since Brent Schaeffer in 2004.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

National Recognition Piling Up

The Shaun Alexander nod is far from Brandon's only preseason honor. He was also named to several 2026 Preseason True Freshman All-America Teams and appeared on ESPN's list of freshmen "poised to make an impact" this season, where he was the second SEC player mentioned, behind only Vanderbilt's Jared Curtis. The Associated Press likewise included Brandon among its top freshmen to watch nationally, noting the unusual scenario in which multiple SEC programs based in Tennessee could open the year with freshman starting quarterbacks (Citizen Tribune). Of course, that would change when Curtis wouldn't earn the Week 1 start, while Brandon did.

More Faizon Brandon news



After being name the starter for the season opener, Brandon received more recognition



Read more:https://t.co/IJwOigfFbw pic.twitter.com/p4S0vDJ8mW — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) August 26, 2026

What It Means for the Vols

Tennessee enters the season ranked No. 20 with a challenging SEC schedule ahead, and much of that outlook hinges on how quickly its true freshman signal-caller adjusts to the speed of major college football. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list nod is an early vote of confidence from the national media, but Brandon will have every chance to validate it starting with Tennessee's season opener against Furman.

SEC Network analysts provide their preseason power rankings: Where does Tennessee stand?



Take a look:https://t.co/y59JTBMDtl pic.twitter.com/s9WrFqytN3 — Tennessee Volunteers on SI (@VolsOnSI) August 22, 2026

For a fan base that has waited two decades to see a true freshman under center, the watch list recognition is a reminder that the hype around Faizon Brandon has followed him from high school stardom straight into Neyland Stadium.

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