Tennessee Volunteers QB Faizon Brandon Named to Prestigious Watch List
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Tennessee freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon has been named to the preseason watch list for the ninth annual Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced this week. The award itself is presented each year to the nation's most outstanding freshman, and landing on the preseason watch list puts Brandon in the conversation from the jump.
Brandon is one of 37 FBS players selected for the watch list. 14 semifinalists will be revealed on November 4, before the field narrows to five finalists on December 2. The winner will be announced on December 28, with the award formally presented at the 90th Maxwell Awards ceremony in Atlanta on March 13, 2027 (Chattanoogan.com).
From One of the Highest-Rated Recruit to Starting Quarterback
Brandon's path to this recognition began well before he ever stepped on Tennessee's campus. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native was a five-star prospect ranked No. 10 nationally, No. 3 among quarterbacks, and No. 1 in the state of North Carolina. He headlined the Volunteers' 2026 recruiting class as both the first commitment and the highest-ranked signee in the group.
After enrolling in January 2026 and working through spring practice, Brandon spent the offseason adding strength and speed before claiming the starting job during preseason camp. Head coach Josh Heupel confirmed Brandon would enter the 2026 season as the Vols' starter, beating out sophomore George MacIntyre after a competition that stretched from spring into fall camp. In doing so, Brandon became the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Tennessee since Brent Schaeffer in 2004.
National Recognition Piling Up
The Shaun Alexander nod is far from Brandon's only preseason honor. He was also named to several 2026 Preseason True Freshman All-America Teams and appeared on ESPN's list of freshmen "poised to make an impact" this season, where he was the second SEC player mentioned, behind only Vanderbilt's Jared Curtis. The Associated Press likewise included Brandon among its top freshmen to watch nationally, noting the unusual scenario in which multiple SEC programs based in Tennessee could open the year with freshman starting quarterbacks (Citizen Tribune). Of course, that would change when Curtis wouldn't earn the Week 1 start, while Brandon did.
What It Means for the Vols
Tennessee enters the season ranked No. 20 with a challenging SEC schedule ahead, and much of that outlook hinges on how quickly its true freshman signal-caller adjusts to the speed of major college football. The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award watch list nod is an early vote of confidence from the national media, but Brandon will have every chance to validate it starting with Tennessee's season opener against Furman.
For a fan base that has waited two decades to see a true freshman under center, the watch list recognition is a reminder that the hype around Faizon Brandon has followed him from high school stardom straight into Neyland Stadium.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731