What the Numbers Say About Faizon Brandon's Chances as a Freshman

Tennessee has its guy.

On Monday, head coach Josh Heupel told his team that true freshman Faizon Brandon will be the starting quarterback when the No. 20 Volunteers open the season against Furman on Sept. 5. It's a landmark call. Brandon is only the second true freshman to open a season under center for Tennessee, and the first since Brent Schaeffer did it against UNLV back in 2004 (Chattanooga Times Free Press).

For context, the last guy to pull this off is old enough to have a kid starting high school football right about now.

Tennessee's Brent Schaeffer runs out of the pocket as Texas A&M's Chris Harrington pursues during the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 2005 in Dallas. The Vols won 38-7. 0101uttex13 Cc | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's the twist: Heupel has never actually started a true freshman in a season opener at any stop of his head-coaching career, not at UCF, not at Tennessee. Brandon isn't just inheriting the job. He's breaking new ground for a coach who usually likes his quarterbacks a little more seasoned. So what should Vol Nation actually expect? Let's run the tape back on every quarterback Heupel has ever started in Year One of his system.

The Numbers Behind the Legend

Heupel's up-tempo, RPO-heavy offense first hit the field with Drew Lock at Missouri in 2016, Heupel's debut season as Lock's offensive coordinator. Lock went 237-of-434 (54.6 percent) for 3,399 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions that year (Sports-Reference.com, Missouri Athletics). Good arm, rough edges, the kind of season where you can see the flashes, but the polish isn't there yet. It took a full extra year for that talent to erupt into the 44-touchdown, All-SEC campaign Lock had in 2017.

Mar 21, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock (3) passes during Missouri Pro Day at Devine Indoor Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker is the better blueprint for a true freshman like Brandon to study. In Heupel's first season on Rocky Top in 2021, Hooker completed 68 percent of his passes with a ridiculous 31-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, the kind of ball security that makes offensive coordinators want to frame the stat sheet. He was rolling even better through 2022, racking up 3,135 passing yards and 32 total touchdowns in 11 games, before a torn ACL against South Carolina in November ended his season early (CBS Sports). Tennessee still finished that season 11-2 and smoked Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl, though Hooker had to watch from the sideline while Joe Milton stole the spotlight with 251 yards and three touchdowns (ESPN).

Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is seen on the sidelines before a football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Aguilar Blueprint, Sort Of

Last year's starter, Joey Aguilar, is probably the most instructive comparison for Brandon. Aguilar completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 274 yards per game and 28 total touchdowns, big, splashy numbers in Heupel's scheme (Tennessee Athletics, Yahoo Sports). But he also threw 10 interceptions, tying Lock's 2016 mark for the most among Heupel's first-year starters, and it bit Tennessee during a rocky midseason stretch. The lesson for Brandon isn't that the system won't produce yards and touchdowns. It clearly will, practically on autopilot. The lesson is that turnover avoidance is what separates a good Heupel season from a great one in Knoxville.

Why Brandon Might Beat the Trend

Heupel has coached a true freshman to huge numbers before, just never in a season opener. At UCF in 2019, Dillon Gabriel started 12 of 13 games as a true freshman and threw for 3,653 yards with 29 touchdowns against seven interceptions, helping the Knights finish 10-3 (Sports-Reference.com, UCF Athletics). That's proof the Heupel offense can absolutely travel for a rookie starter who's talented enough and surrounded by the right pieces.

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up as offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and general manager Andrew Berry look on before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And Brandon might have the best supporting cast of any first-year Heupel starter yet. Tennessee returns 74 percent of its offensive line snaps, anchored by preseason All-SEC picks David Sanders Jr. and Wendell Moe Jr., plus center Sam Pendleton's 19 career starts up front, 12 at Tennessee and seven at Notre Dame (CBS Sports, Tennessee Athletics). Receivers Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley both topped 800 receiving yards last season, and running back DeSean Bishop, himself a preseason All-SEC Third Team pick, gives Brandon a legitimate ground-game partner so he isn't forced to do everything himself in Week 1 (Tennessee Athletics). Heupel himself pointed to Brandon's growth through fall camp and two scrimmages as the deciding factor over redshirt freshman George MacIntyre (247Sports).

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) during Tennessee football’s first preseason practice in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bottom Line

If Brandon plays more like Aguilar, Tennessee gets a quarterback throwing for roughly 270 yards a game with plenty of touchdowns, but the interceptions will need watching. If he channels his inner Hendon Hooker and protects the football the way Hooker did in his first year under Heupel back in 2021, the ceiling is a Playoff-caliber offense. History says freshmen in Heupel's system, like Drew Lock in 2016, may need a year to find their footing. The Gabriel comparison says a talented one, in the right environment, can be special from Week 1. Brandon has the arm, the pedigree, and now the keys to the car. Neyland Stadium finds out on Sept. 5.

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