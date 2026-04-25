Tennessee Volunteers Star Jermod McCoy Gets Selected in NFL Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the better players in the draft who remained on the board in the fourth round. That player is Jermod McCoy, who was expected to be a top-10 selection before suffering an ACL injury before the start of the 2025 season. He later would be cleared, but now has a bone plug injury and will likely need surgery.

That wouldn't keep him from getting selected on day three of the draft, as he is a top-10 talent with injury issues. He heard his name called when he was selected by the Raiders with the No. 101 pick of the draft. He was by far one of the best selections made in the draft and will be one of the better players in the NFL if he lives up to expectations.

Here is more information on what his newest team will be getting out of him, according to Lance Zierlein.

More About Jermod McCoy

Jermod McCoy runs during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"McCoy is a toolsy outside corner with CB1 flashes, but an ACL tear robbed him of a much-needed third season. Hips and feet are smooth, allowing for quality lateral transitions and efficient gathers to match hard-breaking curls. He’s athletic in his recoveries but average acceleration leaves him chasing too often on go routes. More focused, physical press disruption should make the rep easier to control. He’s opportunistic with strong ball skills at the catch point. His route squeeze and zone awareness should improve with more reps. We should expect McCoy’s athletic traits and instincts to help him make up for lost time once he gets into camp," Zierlein siad.

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