Tennessee vs. Alabama: Two Key Matchups That Could Decide the Game

Those tasks work together. A strong pass rush can ease the strain on Tennessee’s secondary. On offense, sound run blocking can keep the Vols out of third-and-long. Alabama’s injury concerns add another layer to both matchups. However, Tennessee still must turn those potential openings into an edge. These are crucial matchups for the 14th ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee’s Secondary vs. Alabama’s Wide Receivers

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (1) is assisted from the field by trainers after being injured during the game with Georgia at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama will enter Neyland Stadium without its top receiver.

Coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday that Ryan Coleman-Williams is doubtful for the game. He is dealing with a knee injury and head issues following the Georgia game. His status has later been confirmed as OUT for the contest.

Alabama will need other receivers to fill the gap. That could change how Tennessee defends the passing game. The Vols may have more freedom to spread help across the field. Still, losing one star does not remove Alabama’s ability to strike deep.

For Tennessee, the goal should be simple: make Alabama earn its yards. Keep receivers in front, tackle well and avoid blown coverage. The secondary also needs help from the pass rush. Even tight coverage can break down when a quarterback has time to wait.

If Tennessee forces quick throws, its defensive backs can close on the ball. However, missed assignments could erase that advantage in one play.

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel encourages offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) as he returns to the locker room after losing to Vanderbilt in NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Lines vs. Alabama’s Fronts

The second matchup starts with Tennessee’s defensive line. The Vols have recorded 25 sacks through six games. That pressure gives them a clear path to disrupt Alabama’s offense.

Alabama center Racin Delgatty is also dealing with a leg injury. His status will be evaluated during the week. If he is limited or unavailable, Tennessee should test the middle of the line early. Pressure up the middle can prevent a quarterback from stepping into throws. Yet the Vols must rush with control and keep escape lanes closed.

On the other side, Tennessee’s offensive line must create room for the run game. David Sanders Jr. and crew must have a solid afternoon. Early gains would help the Vols stay on schedule. They would also give Tennessee more options on second and third down. On defense, Jim Knowles has his work cut out. Xavier Gilliam and the big boys in the trenches need to keep up their consistency.

By contrast, failed runs could lead to long passing downs. Those situations would allow Alabama’s rushers to attack.

The formula is clear. Protect the deep ball, pressure the quarterback, and open running lanes. Josh Heupel will need to get the offense executing more consistently. For that to work. If Tennessee wins those battles, the Vols can put themselves in position to beat their rival.

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