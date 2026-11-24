It's no secret that one of the biggest things in college football is the transfer portal. In fact, a large majority of the success that the Vols have had, especially defensively, is due to the additions that they made in the transfer portal during last season's offseason.

The portal is inching closer, as the portal will officially open on January 4th, 2027, and is set to be open until January 13th, 2027. This doesn't mean that the decision for portal players has to be made during this window, but there won't be any chance of players entering the portal unless there is a rare exception.

However, verbal pledges to enter the portal have already started for many teams, not Tennessee yet, but it will come. This means that they will announce their plans to enter the transfer portal before it reaches the window date.

For the Vols, they will likely be active in the transfer portal yet again, and there are some key additions that will need to be made.

No. 3 - Cornerback

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) celebrates after a defenseive play during a college football game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerback is a position that I am watching closely. It is no secret that the starters, Kayin Lee, Ty Redmond, and Qua Moss, have been elite all season. However, Moss and Lee are both draft-eligible. Even if they were to stay, which remains a possibility, there needs to be some depth additions that would allow some comfort when it comes to a possible injury, or a break that is needed along the way of a grueling game in the SEC. This could be an area where they just need to add a body, and they would be just fine. Someone with great versatility would be great.

No. 2 - Wide Receiver

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver TK Keys (5) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

One of the groups that has been the most underwhelming for the Vols has been the wide receiver position. Not many of the receivers have met expectations. In my opinion, the only one who has is Mike Matthews, who will be returning from a massive injury that he suffered during the Texas A&M game. The wide receiver position will be adding some help through the high school scene, but if the Vols could add another player or even two through the transfer portal, it would be great for them to make a true difference on Saturdays. This may be something that they try to develop the younger guys, but I do feel an addition at the position would only improve the room.

No. 1 - Offensive Line

Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremias Heard (51) and Tennessee offensive lineman Jesse Perry (72) before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is an improvement that needs to be made when it comes to the offensive line, although things have been solid when it comes to the rushing offense. I do believe that this is one of the units that they can turn from average to elite, which could be the difference between making the college football playoffs and winning the national championship. This is especially the case when you factor in the youth at the quarterback position, the possibility of De'Sean Bishop coming back, and the addition of elite running back David Gabriel-Georges.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.