The early signing period is quickly approaching, and teams are trying to secure their prize recruits from their respective 2027 class. Tennessee’s class is currently headlined by five-star running back David Gabriel Georges. He is currently ranked as the 9th top recruit by 247Sports.com. However, they are pushing for the top-ranked prospect in the country, who could become the crown jewel of the class.

DJ Jacobs Decommits From Ohio State

Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell, Georgia) defensive lineman and Ohio State commit David "DJ" Jacobs visits Ohio Stadium to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes football team take on Oregon Ducks in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The top recruit in the nation is EDGE DJ Jacobs. Most Tennessee fans are familiar with Jacobs, as the Vols have been heavily pursuing him for quite some time now. Though he was committed to Ohio State, plans have changed, as he decommitted from the Buckeyes. The Vols are still not out of it and continue to make an impression on the young defensive player.

Several things work in the Vols' favor in the race for Jacobs' talent. First, his father was coached by Rodney Garner. Garner is now the Vols defensive line coach, so the relationship holds a lot of weight. Second, Jacobs and his brother, a four-star in 2028, have both visited Knoxville several times this season. The most recent time was for the LSU game. Both times, the brothers have commented on how great the environment is at Tennessee. So the fans have done their part to show how much they support their team and how big a spectacle Tennessee Football is.

Another thing that helps Tennessee is that the Vols have consistently developed a dominant defensive line under Garner and head coach Josh Heupel. It is truly hard to imagine a recruit watching the Vols get eight sacks against a talented LSU team and not want to play for those coaches. Their development on the defensive line is second to none. A person of Jacobs' talent could become a superstar with this coaching staff, and I did not even mention the new defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles.

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If the Vols were able to land Jacobs, it could change the trajectory of the whole defense. Adding a player that projects to be a superstar in college from his freshman year would give a centerpiece to build the defense around.

Tennessee is positioning itself well to pull off a potential flip, for all of the reasons I just mentioned. In today's recruiting world, nothing is final till the team receives the signature on their letter of intent. The Vols are firmly in the mix, and it's time for Heupel, Garner, and the rest of the staff to pull off the biggest flip in the country.

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