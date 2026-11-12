Tennessee vs. Texas A&M initial availability report

Saturday, No. 8 Tennessee will take on Texas A&M on the road in College Station, Texas. The Vols are coming off their big win over the Kentucky Wildcats last Saturday. In that game, edge rusher Tyree Weathersby went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Tennessee had stayed fairly healthy for a while after the first few weeks of the season. Weathersby was having an amazing season as the sacks leader on the team and third in the Southeastern Conference with seven. Weathersby also had 20 tackles, two fumble recoveries and even a pass deflection this season.

“I hate it for Tyree,” head coach Josh Heupel said Monday. “He’s played extremely well. He’s worked extremely hard. He was playing his best football. And I know he’ll bounce back from it, but obviously a huge bump in the road for him.”

Wednesday night, the SEC released the initial availability report. Weathersby joins six players already out for the season.

Out

TE #0 Ethan Davis

WR #9 Joakim Dodson

LB #12 Jaedon Harmon

DB #15 Edrees Farooq

DL #18 Tyree Weathersby

DB #24 Dylan Lewis

OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.

Texas A&M lists offensive lineman Trovon Baugh as doubtful and wide receiver Mario Craver as questionable. Craver is the Aggies’ second-leading receiver with 311 yards and three touchdowns. Below is the full availability report for Texas A&M.

Out

WR #6 Terry Bussey

WR #11 Kelshaun Johnson

OL #52 Blake Ivy

Doubtful

OL #76 Trovon Baugh

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Questionable

WR #1 Mario Craver

During Saturday’s win, tight end DaSaahn Brame exited the game after failing to maintain control of a pass in the end zone, according to the officials. Brame’s head hit the ground hard, and he was eventually helped off the field. He is not on the report, and Heupel said on Monday’s “Mike Keith Show” that he should be good to go. Heupel also spoke to the incomplete call.

“DaSaahn’s doing good. We feel like he’ll be in a great spot for game day. When I was talking with the officials, we hadn’t gotten the report back postgame yet. That typically happens in the middle of the week.

“But at the end of the day, he didn’t come down with the football, didn’t maintain control of it when he was on the ground. So that was the ruling that they gave me, and they said that they did review it up top as well.”

No. 8 Tennessee and Texas A&M will kick off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Vols will try for their first win at Kyle Field after losing in double-overtime, 45-38, during their only other visit there back in 2016.

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