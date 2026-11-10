Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
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If Tennessee hadn't lost to South Carolina in Week 8, the Volunteers would be in a great spot to both make the SEC Championship Game and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. The good news is they bounced back from that loss with an impressive 34-6 win against Kentucky this past week.
The Volunteers can continue to pad their resume in Week 11 when they hit the road to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, who are now 1-5 in SEC play.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Tennessee -2.5 (-115)
- Texas A&M +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Tennessee -140
- Texas A&M +115
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-108)
- UNDER 43.5 (-110)
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 14
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tennessee record: 7-2 (4-2 in SEC)
- Texas A&M record: 4-5 (1-5 in SEC)
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Tennessee is 2-1 against the spread in the last three meetings between these two teams
- Tennessee is 5-4 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 7-2 in Tennessee games this season
- Texas A&M is 4-5 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 6-3 in Texas A&M games this season
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Key Player to Watch
- DeSean Bishop, RB - Tennessee Volunteers
DeSean Bishop is the leading rusher for Tennessee. He's racked up 1,066 yards on 196 carries, good for 5.4 yards per rush. He has also found the end zone 13 times. Texas A&M will have to find a way to slow down the run game if the Aggies want any hope of pulling off the upset.
Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Best Bet
I can't envision Texas A&M being able to move the ball enough offensively to be able to hang in this game. Their offense is 84th in adjusted EPA per play and 63rd in offensive success rate. Now they have to go up against one of the best defenses in the nation. Tennessee is 12th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 55th in defensive success rate.
Tennessee will be able to ride its running game and its defense to get past an underperforming Aggies squad. I'll back the Vols as slight road favorites.
Pick: Tennessee -2.5 (-115) via BetMGM
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets