Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

If Tennessee hadn't lost to South Carolina in Week 8, the Volunteers would be in a great spot to both make the SEC Championship Game and secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. The good news is they bounced back from that loss with an impressive 34-6 win against Kentucky this past week.

The Volunteers can continue to pad their resume in Week 11 when they hit the road to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, who are now 1-5 in SEC play.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Tennessee -2.5 (-115)

Texas A&M +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Tennessee -140

Texas A&M +115

Total

OVER 43.5 (-108)

UNDER 43.5 (-110)

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Tennessee record: 7-2 (4-2 in SEC)

Texas A&M record: 4-5 (1-5 in SEC)

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Tennessee is 2-1 against the spread in the last three meetings between these two teams

Tennessee is 5-4 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 7-2 in Tennessee games this season

Texas A&M is 4-5 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 6-3 in Texas A&M games this season

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Key Player to Watch

DeSean Bishop, RB - Tennessee Volunteers

DeSean Bishop is the leading rusher for Tennessee. He's racked up 1,066 yards on 196 carries, good for 5.4 yards per rush. He has also found the end zone 13 times. Texas A&M will have to find a way to slow down the run game if the Aggies want any hope of pulling off the upset.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Best Bet

I can't envision Texas A&M being able to move the ball enough offensively to be able to hang in this game. Their offense is 84th in adjusted EPA per play and 63rd in offensive success rate. Now they have to go up against one of the best defenses in the nation. Tennessee is 12th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play and 55th in defensive success rate.

Tennessee will be able to ride its running game and its defense to get past an underperforming Aggies squad. I'll back the Vols as slight road favorites.

Pick: Tennessee -2.5 (-115) via BetMGM

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