The Tennessee Vols Surge in the Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The Tennessee Vols came into their matchup with then-6th-ranked Kentucky, boasting the 13th spot in the rankings. The Vols then handled business and dominated the Wildcats with a final score of 34 -6. It was flat-out domination by the defense, and the offense did their job. This win gathered a lot of national attention.

Because of this win and multiple other teams in front of the losing team, many have been eager to hear where the Vols now land. Many expected them to be clear in the projected playoff picture now, and they have finally heard their newest ranking.

The Vols Move Up in the Rankings

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel high-fives players during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols are officially ranked 8th in the latest rankings. This positions Tennessee well to make the final field of 12. Tennessee earned this ranking through two top-10 wins against Alabama and Kentucky. Though this ranking positions Tennessee well, there is still work to do before the end of the season.

What is Next for Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) celebrates after a defensive play during Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The best news for Vol Nation is that Tennessee still owns their destiny for the College Football Playoff. The team now just needs to win their last 3 games, and they are clearly in the field. There does not have to be any more hoping about other teams' wins or losses when it comes to making the playoffs. The Vols are in complete control if they make it.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Winning, of course, is easier said than done, though. Tennessee still has 2 more road contests left on the schedule: Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Though these are two of the least competitive teams in the SEC, any game on the road is challenging and will require the Vols to bring their best performances.

The biggest question left is the last home game of the season against LSU. The Vols need to ride the Neyland crowd once again to pick up another big win. This game is what realistically will be the make-or-break contest. If the Vols win, they should be in, and possibly playing for an SEC title. If they lose, then more than likely Tennessee will be on the outside looking in when the final rankings are released.

Either way, the Vols can feel happy and proud of their new ranking. The season has not been perfect, but Tennessee has now earned the respect of the nation.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.