The Key Details in Tennessee Football's Grey Uniform
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The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams that had to change their uniforms this offseason due to a switchover when it comes to their apparel brand. The Vols already released their orange, white, and black uniforms, but the uniform that everyone was anticipating was the Smokey Grey uniform.
This is something that the Tennessee Volunteers waited for, and they have finally released the new look on the football side of things. This time, the design looks completely different as they are paying homage to a Tennessee legend. That legend is General Neyland, as the uniform is based around the Neyland Legacy.
For this uniform, there is a gray top, but the pants are white, meaning that this is not an all-gray look. The old UT logo is a primary feature on the uniform, which replaces the current logo for the overall old-school look.
There are multiple prominent details that were released following the initial announcement of what the jerseys would look like. Here are some of the key details and what they reportedly mean.
The Leather Helmet Look
"A callback to Tennessee's earliest days on the gridiron, This leather-style helmet also features a star on the back for Neyland's rank as Brigadier General. His signature and a stenciled "UT" complete the bumpers," @Vol_Football detailed.
The Retro UT Logo
"Worn by the 1951 Vols and pulled from a 1952 photo, this baseball-inspired UT nods to Neyland's first love and playing days at Army," @Vol_Football said.
Neyland Stadium on the Design
"Neyland served in the Army Corps of Engineers and used that same vision to help grow Shield-Watkins Field into a cathedral of college football. The shoulder features blueprints from the 1948 expansion, details still visible in the stadium's oldest sections today," @Vol_Football said.
General Neyland Patch
"Iconic images of Neyland kneeling served as the cast for his on-campus statue - now the centerpiece of the new Champions Corner plaza. The patch silhouettes his famed pose and features his signature," @Vol_Football said.
There isn't a set timeline for the Vols to wear this uniform as of now, but there is hope that this will be used in a game, such as when they play the LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, or even the Auburn Tigers. This would be a great spin on an SEC game, although I can understand why they would wear it against a team like Furman or Kennesaw State.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_