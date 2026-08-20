The Key Details in Tennessee Football's Grey Uniform

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams that had to change their uniforms this offseason due to a switchover when it comes to their apparel brand. The Vols already released their orange, white, and black uniforms, but the uniform that everyone was anticipating was the Smokey Grey uniform.

This is something that the Tennessee Volunteers waited for, and they have finally released the new look on the football side of things. This time, the design looks completely different as they are paying homage to a Tennessee legend. That legend is General Neyland, as the uniform is based around the Neyland Legacy.

For this uniform, there is a gray top, but the pants are white, meaning that this is not an all-gray look. The old UT logo is a primary feature on the uniform, which replaces the current logo for the overall old-school look.

There are multiple prominent details that were released following the initial announcement of what the jerseys would look like. Here are some of the key details and what they reportedly mean.

The Leather Helmet Look

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) celebrates with the old leather helmet after a victory against the Syracuse Orange at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"A callback to Tennessee's earliest days on the gridiron, This leather-style helmet also features a star on the back for Neyland's rank as Brigadier General. His signature and a stenciled "UT" complete the bumpers," @Vol_Football detailed.

The Retro UT Logo

Tennessee star senior wingback Stanley Morgan (21) shows off his form during Picture Day at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Aug. 21, 1976. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Worn by the 1951 Vols and pulled from a 1952 photo, this baseball-inspired UT nods to Neyland's first love and playing days at Army," @Vol_Football said.

Neyland Stadium on the Design

Nov 15, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; General scene during the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Neyland served in the Army Corps of Engineers and used that same vision to help grow Shield-Watkins Field into a cathedral of college football. The shoulder features blueprints from the 1948 expansion, details still visible in the stadium's oldest sections today," @Vol_Football said.

General Neyland Patch

Oct 5, 2019; Knoxville, TN, USA; The General Neyland Statue outside of Neyland Stadium before a game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"Iconic images of Neyland kneeling served as the cast for his on-campus statue - now the centerpiece of the new Champions Corner plaza. The patch silhouettes his famed pose and features his signature," @Vol_Football said.

There isn't a set timeline for the Vols to wear this uniform as of now, but there is hope that this will be used in a game, such as when they play the LSU Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, or even the Auburn Tigers. This would be a great spin on an SEC game, although I can understand why they would wear it against a team like Furman or Kennesaw State.