Game Day Predictions: Tennessee vs. Auburn Football

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for one of the bigger games of the season, as they are set to play against the Auburn Tigers, who enter this game with plenty of hope to defeat the Vols, and with plenty of familiar faces, who will add a lot of additional juice to this game.

Ahead of the game, our staff put together their predictions for who they believe will win between the Tennessee Vols and the Auburn Tigers. Here is what we have predicted.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 27, Auburn 21

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Ethan Utley (17) and Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Norman (33) celebrate a play during Tennesseea?TMs college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I believe this is a game that the Vols have to win, and with that being said, I do believe they will walk away with the win. After recent developments, I believe this team is already fighting an inner battle with injuries, and I think that will show a bit following kickoff. I got the Vols winning by a score of 27-21, as I believe the Tigers will give the Vols their best punch, but ultimately fall short in Knoxville," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee 27, Auburn 17

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) celebrates a sack on the field during a game between Tennesse and Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Both teams have things to work on, but Tennessee being at home should give them a huge advantage. The Vols should have better opportunities to get the run game going early to open up the short-to-intermediate passes. The Tennessee defense will get after the Auburn QB, making things difficult. The game will start out close, but by the 3rd quarter, I see the Vols stretching the lead," Dowden said.

Josh Greer: Tennessee 31, Auburn 20

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates after a touchdown run against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee enters Saturday looking to bounce back after a hard-fought loss to Texas. The Vols showed they can compete with one of the best teams in the country, but offensive consistency remains a major point of emphasis heading into another SEC matchup. Faizon Brandon has continued to show promise during his freshman campaign, but protecting him will be critical against Auburn. Tennessee allowed double-digit sacks against Texas and struggled to consistently establish its rushing attack. The Vols need to give Brandon more time in the pocket, create opportunities for explosive plays, and get DeSean Bishop and the running game going early. I expect Tennessee to come out aggressively and try to establish the run game early. Auburn should provide a difficult challenge, especially with former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh returning to Neyland Stadium as the Tigers’ head coach. However, playing at home should give the Vols an advantage. If Tennessee protects Brandon and avoids costly mistakes, I expect the offense to find its rhythm and the Vols to pull away in the second half," Greer said.

Eli Elrod: Tennessee 31, Auburn 21

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I expect the Vols to come out firing following a disappointing loss at home against #1 Texas, prioritizing explosive plays downfield and establishing the run game, which they failed to do last week. I believe the combination of Tennessee's impressive pass rush and the atmosphere of Neyland Stadium will be too much for Auburn QB Byrum Brown to handle, forcing him to make mistakes and turn the ball over like he has 5 times already this season. If Vols QB Faizon Brandon continues to take care of the football and Tennessee can establish the run game, they should have no problem taking advantage of any mistakes Auburn makes and pulling off the win at home," Elrod said.

Major Passons: Tennessee 31, Auburn 14

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) and punter Jackson Ross (98) warming up before the starts of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols lost for the first time this season, but it was only a 3-point defeat to the #1-ranked Longhorns. Tennessee did not play their best game by any means, despite the close contest. I think the Vols will use this as a learning opportunity and bounce back in a big way to defeat Auburn," Passons said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.