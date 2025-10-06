The Latest On Jermod McCoy & His Potential Return To The Field
The awaited return of one of the best defensive backs in the nation is still a work in progress. Coming into the season, McCoy made a plethora of award watchlists and was even named an All-American. He has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season and hasn’t played a game yet. His head coach, Josh Heupel, provided an update on Monday.
“Jermod continues to do a great job in his rehab with our medical staff, our strength staff. Somebody told me there was a report out there of a certain ball game that he's focused on as far as returning,” said Heupel.
“I think that's unfair, whoever put that out there (on a certain target game he was looking to return), I don't think they truly understand Jermod and the situation. He's done a really good job; he's got more to go. I think it's all about him being prepared to go play. There are a lot of things that go into that. You look at the position he plays, all the reactionary work that you have to have. So you're always balancing his ability to be prepared and short-term term long-term health as well.”
His teammate on the backend, Kaleb Beasley, also chimed in on what he has seen from him as he prepares to make his debut soon.
“I see him every day in the training room, out there in the weight room. Just working hard every day. I can't wait till he gets back. I don't know when he'll be back, but I'm excited for him. He's doing really good.”
It seems like it is a matter of time before McCoy is back on the field and playing for the Vols. Like their head coach alluded to, the Vols want to ensure his long term health as well, which is very important with McCoy being a potential first-round draft pick next April. For now, the Vols have done a great job on the backend with Colton Hood and Boo Carter, who are playing at an exceptional level. The Vols defense hasn’t missed a beat and will be an even more elite defense with McCoy returns.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731