Early Signing Day Profile: 2026 DB Jamyan Theodore Officially Signs with Tennessee Football

The early national signing period for the class of 2026 is finally here. Prospects ranging all over the country will be signing and sending in their official Letter of Intent (LOI) to play for their selected college of choice.



For the most part, it will be casual business as the majority of young men will sign with a school that they have been committed to leading up to this point, but there are usually a few cases that provide a handful of fireworks.

The Josh Heupel led Tennessee Volunteers are expected to sign around 25 players, give or take a few. This does not factor in the ones who could decide to commit today, or the ones who could potentially flip. After all, it is early signing day. Expect some of the unexpected.



You have a number of prospects each year that no matter what the journey was, will make a final decision on signing day, and then there will be some that are anticipated to put pen to paper for a school, and have last second thoughts, or a premeditated surprise and the signed LOI lands at another school.



The Volunteer staff has maintained relationships and consistently pressed on a few potential flip targets coming down the stretch, as well as a few uncommitted prospects, so note that the final number of signees may differ from the number on the committed list.

The Vols have officially signed 2026 DB Jamyan Theodore.



Theodore will add another quality body to the defensive back room that is led by Willie Martinez.



With the uncertainty of what guys like Colton Hood Jr. and Jermod McCoy could decide in regard to the NFL Draft, and you never know if anyone will hit the portal. Signing Theodore along with the other DBs in the class was vital.

BIO

Jamyan Theodore showing off some Tennessee gear following win in season opener. | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

Jamyan Theodore



Baylor School (Tennessee)



Defensive Back



6-foot, 170-pounds

Tennessee Recruiting History

Jamyan Theodore during photo shoot | Jamyan Theodore/Instagram

Offered: April 12, 2025



Committed: July 1, 2025



Signed: December 3, 2025

Theodore is coming is as a recruited defensive back but during his senior season, the newly signed DB played wide receiver and was also utilized in the return game.



The in-state player has also shown a very high football IQ during the year, especially on the offensive side. Theodore has executed things that the average defender would not think about on the offensive side of the ball.



The Vols have picked up a solid all-around football player.

Highlights

Provided by Hudl.

