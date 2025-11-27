Five Tennessee Football Staff Members Fans Should Be Thankful For
The Tennessee Volunteers football team has continued to get better throughout the years, and they have been a competitive team for most of Josh Heupel's years at Tennessee thus far. It runs deep, as the staff has been working extremely hard to get the Vols back to a position of feeling hopeful, even on the worst days.
Here are five staff members to be thankful for if you are a Tennessee Volunteers sports fan.
**Note: There are plenty more staff members to list than five, but for article purposes, it is best to limit the names on the list. The staff from top to bottom have a lot of key qualities, and are all people that fans should be thankful for as a whole.**
Josh Heupel - Head Coach
This seems to be a layup. That being as, the Tennessee Volunteers wouldn't be in the position that they are in without a guy like Heupel. Heupel has seemingly brought Tennessee back to the position that many fans have been hopeful they would get back to. He has been a head coach who simply wins a lot of football games, and when you look at the statistics, he is one of the better head coaches that Tennessee has had from a success standpoint. Heupel is an easy person to thank, and is the one person on this list who was likely the most predictable.
Steven Ruzic - Scouting Coordinator, Defense
Ruzic is one of the more underrated staff members there is on this Tennessee Volunteers sports staff, as he is a guy who has made the scouting department and the recruiting scene better as a whole. He has a very long list of experience, and has quickly become one of the more reliable figures when it comes to getting the young talent. There are multiple players he and his group of guys have been able to identify very early on, and without him, things would look a lot different. It is also worth noting that he is from the Peach State, which gives the Vols even more of a pull in one of the better states that there is when it comes to recruiting.
William Inge - Linebackers Coach
The Tennessee linebacker room is being coached by arguably one of the better linebacker coaches in the nation at this moment. He is building these guys the way that you would want, and he is molding some of these younger guys into stars. Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander have been great this season, but when you look at the future of this room with guys like Jadon Perlotte, Edwin Spillman, and Jaedon Harmon, it is clear that the guy in charge is doing a great job with this staff. Inge has been a great staff member since joining from Washington, and he has filled the role of being a linebackers coach very well.
De'Rail Sims - Running Backs Coach
Sims has done a great job in his short time in Knoxville, as he has filled the role of being a running backs coach quite well. Last season, he had a lot of success with Dylan Sampson, and his run-by-committee this year has been quite entertaining. He has brought the best out of DeSean Bishop, Peyton Lewis, and Star Thomas this season. Sims is a guy that everyone could point to when it comes to being a standard at Tennessee.
Rodney Garner - Defensive Line Coach
Garner is a legend and one of the better DL coaches to ever do it. He has been a great Tennessee assistant, and even as he continues on his way, of coaching has remained the same. He wants the best out of these players, and these players want to play for a guy like Coach G. His success coaching the position hasn't been limited at all, as these players are being coached at a very high level, which shows on Saturdays.