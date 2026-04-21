Three Great NFL Draft Fits for Tennessee Football Wide Receiver Chris Brazzell II

Tennessee is set to be well represented when it comes to the NFL Draft, as there are plenty of players from the program who will hear their name called in the draft. One of the players who will hear his name called in the first or second round of the NFL Draft is Chris Brazzell II.

Here are three teams who make sense for the talented prospect.

1. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans have one of the more intriguing rosters in the NFL when it comes to the wide receiver position, as the position significantly improved with the addition of Wan'dale Robinson, but still could use another wide receiver or two in the draft. One of their best fits would be adding Chris Brazzell II, who is simply a freak of an athlete.

Brazzell II is a 6'4 frame, which is something the Titans lack, as the majority of their wide receivers are smaller. Is also someone who has plenty of speed and can be used as a serious threat. Brazzell II would be a day-one starter for the Titans if they selected him in the draft.

2. New York Jets

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) yells in celebration after scoring a touchdown during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 13, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets have a ton of draft selections in the first two days and will be one of the more active teams when it comes to drafting a wide receiver. If they get the chance to select Brazzell II, they will likely do it, as he would be someone who could come in and be a star for the Jets immediately.

He would likely find his way onto the field as a starter immediately and would improve their wide receiver room instantly. He would be able to work with a younger group of players, and it would give him a season to be a route runner with a likely older quarterback (unless the Jets draft a quarterback, which is possible).

3. Los Angeles Rams

Chris Brazzell II reaches for the ball during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Rams are a bit of a wildcard in this spot, but when you have a guy who just changes the way a defense plays against you, it will be quite hard not to consider him. The Rams already have their No. 1 in Puka Nacua, and Brazzell II has a star potential to pair the two with an MVP QB.

This would take less attention off both players, which is just a dangerous thought for any defense trying to guard either one of those guys with little or no help. This would be a chess move, while others would still be playing checkers.