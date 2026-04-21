Three Ideal NFL Draft Fits for Tennessee Football Cornerback Colton Hood
The 2026 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Vols are expected to have one of the better drafts in recent program history, as they will see many of their college prospects selected within the first round. It is likely that both Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood will be selected in the first round, which is a big deal for both the prospects and the team selecting them.
There are many teams that Hood fits very well, but these three teams are the ones I am watching ahead of the NFL Draft.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs have some solid selections in the NFL Draft, and will be a team worth watching when considering Colton Hood, as he continues to fall towards the later selections in the first round of mock drafts. If Hood is still on the board at No. 29, it seems to be a no-brainer for the Chiefs.
Hood would likely be a starter for the Chiefs in his first season with the franchise, as he is someone with true potential to dominate very early after only giving up one career touchdown in college. He is a lockdown corner and is one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL Draft.
2. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks have the final selection in the first round of the NFL Draft, as this is a team that lost a lot in free agency, including Riq Woolen, who is very reliable when he is at his best. This leaves the Seahawks with a big hole to fill. Colton Hood could be one player the Seahawks look at due to his ability to make a difference both in the slot and on the outside.
This would be a slam dunk for the Seahawks after winning the Super Bowl, and they would be getting the best value in the draft that they could at pick 32.
3. Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a ton of talent on their roster, but they also have a ton of holes. One of the positions that they need the most is a cornerback, and with them sitting around the No. 20 range, it is highly likely that they could find themselves taking a corner if they don't select one with their No. 12 selection.
Regardless of which selection they would be using to get Colton Hood, it would be a home run for the Vols cornerback and for the NFL team, as the Cowboys would be getting a star who can do it all and can be one of the better players on their roster. I believe the Cowboys are in great shape if they select Hood.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_