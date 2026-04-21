Three Ideal NFL Draft Fits for Tennessee Football Cornerback Colton Hood

The 2026 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and the Vols are expected to have one of the better drafts in recent program history, as they will see many of their college prospects selected within the first round. It is likely that both Jermod McCoy and Colton Hood will be selected in the first round, which is a big deal for both the prospects and the team selecting them.

There are many teams that Hood fits very well, but these three teams are the ones I am watching ahead of the NFL Draft.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) as the Vols arrive before a college football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs have some solid selections in the NFL Draft, and will be a team worth watching when considering Colton Hood, as he continues to fall towards the later selections in the first round of mock drafts. If Hood is still on the board at No. 29, it seems to be a no-brainer for the Chiefs.

Hood would likely be a starter for the Chiefs in his first season with the franchise, as he is someone with true potential to dominate very early after only giving up one career touchdown in college. He is a lockdown corner and is one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL Draft.

2. Seattle Seahawks

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (DB14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks have the final selection in the first round of the NFL Draft, as this is a team that lost a lot in free agency, including Riq Woolen, who is very reliable when he is at his best. This leaves the Seahawks with a big hole to fill. Colton Hood could be one player the Seahawks look at due to his ability to make a difference both in the slot and on the outside.

This would be a slam dunk for the Seahawks after winning the Super Bowl, and they would be getting the best value in the draft that they could at pick 32.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (DB14) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys have a ton of talent on their roster, but they also have a ton of holes. One of the positions that they need the most is a cornerback, and with them sitting around the No. 20 range, it is highly likely that they could find themselves taking a corner if they don't select one with their No. 12 selection.

Regardless of which selection they would be using to get Colton Hood, it would be a home run for the Vols cornerback and for the NFL team, as the Cowboys would be getting a star who can do it all and can be one of the better players on their roster. I believe the Cowboys are in great shape if they select Hood.