Top Performers From Tennessee's Win Over Alabama
The Tennessee Vols have defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Third Saturday in October. Tennessee won by a score of 24-17.
There were many players to thank for this win. Here are the top performers following the victory.
Jermod McCoy
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy had an excellent showing when guarding Ryan Williams. McCoy finished the game with 8 tackles a pass deflection and an interception in the end zone. This was his best collegiate game since joining Tennessee in the off-season.
Will Brooks
Aside from the game-saving tackles he made the game-closing play. Brooks intercepted Jalen Milroe in their final offensive drive of the game. Brooks had 8 tackles on the day including 5 solo tackles.
Dylan Sampson
Sampson was the saving grace for this Tennessee offense with two rushing TDs on the day. He finished the game with 26 rushes and 139 yards. His second half was a huge bounce back from the mistakes he had in the first half including the fumble on the first drive on offense for the Vols.
Chris Brazzell
Brazzell had an amazing play in the end zone to put 6 on the board. He made a diving catch at the back of the end zone. He only had two catches on the day for 27 yards but the final catch was the biggest to give the Vols a huge lead that they would hold on to for the remainder of the game.
