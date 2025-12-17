South Florida vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Dec. 17
Alabama is off to a hot start to begin the 2025-26 college basketball season, but they are coming off a loss to Arizona when they host South Florida in an out-of-conference game on Wednesday night.
Alabama is in its final stretch of games against out-of-conference opponents and will begin its SEC schedule on January 3rd against Kentucky, so racking up wins at this point of the year is crucial. Let's take a look at their odds against the Bills in this midweek matchup.
South Florida vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- South Florida +15.5 (-110)
- Alabama -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- South Florida +980
- Alabama -2000
Total
- OVER 179.5 (-110)
- UNDER 179.5 (-110)
South Florida vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 17
- Game Time: 8:00 pm ET
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): SECN+
- South Florida Record: 6-4
- Alabama Record: 7-3
South Florida vs. Alabama Betting Trends
- South Florida is 4-6 ATS this season
- The OVER is 5-5 in South Florida games this season
- Alabama is 4-5 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 5-4 in Alabama games this season
South Florida vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch
- Labaron Philon Jr., G - Alabama Crimson Tide
Labaron Philon Jr. is eighth in the country in scoring at this point of the season, averaging 21.7 points per game. He's also averaging 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. He is clearly the more important player on this Crimson Tide team, and they'll go as far as he's able to take them this season.
South Florida vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
The key to beating this Alabama team is playing strong perimeter defense. The Crimson Tide are primarily a three-point shooting team, and if you let them find a rhythm from three-point land, it can get messy in a hurry. Unfortunately for South Florida, the Bulls rank 262nd in the country in three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.6% from beyond the arc.
The Crimson Tide's offense is going to be too fast and explosive for South Florida to keep pace. I'll lay the points with Alabama on Wednesday night.
Pick: Alabama -15.5 (-110) via FanDuel
