Transfer WR Isaiah Neyor Flips Commitment From Vols

Isaiah Neyor announced his commitment to Tennessee a week ago, and he took an official visit to Rocky Top this past weekend, but he will be donning a different orange and white this fall.

Neyor just announced moments ago, he is committed to Texas following a visit to Austin the past two days.

The Wyoming transfer was originally from the state of Texas before heading even further west out of high school. He was considered one of the top available options in the transfer portal.

This fall Neyor caught 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns and would have expected to make an even bigger impact in Tennessee's offense.

Tennessee has only added one transfer since the season's end in Gerald Mincey.

The Vols recently extended an offer to ULL LB Lorenzon McCaskill, and they have interest in USC wide receiver transfer Bru McCoy.

