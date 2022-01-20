Skip to main content

Transfer WR Isaiah Neyor Flips Commitment From Vols

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Isaiah Neyor announced his commitment to Tennessee a week ago, and he took an official visit to Rocky Top this past weekend, but he will be donning a different orange and white this fall. 

Neyor just announced moments ago, he is committed to Texas following a visit to Austin the past two days. 

The Wyoming transfer was originally from the state of Texas before heading even further west out of high school. He was considered one of the top available options in the transfer portal. 

This fall Neyor caught 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns and would have expected to make an even bigger impact in Tennessee's offense. 

Tennessee has only added one transfer since the season's end in Gerald Mincey. 

Read More

The Vols recently extended an offer to ULL LB Lorenzon McCaskill, and they have interest in USC wide receiver transfer Bru McCoy. 

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

USATSI_17110162_168390308_lowres
Football

Transfer WR Isaiah Neyor Flips Commitment From Vols

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17016660_168390308_lowres
Football

In Year One, Kodi Burns, Vols' WR Group Lay Foundation for Big Things to Come on Rocky Top

14 hours ago
AC229700-43E1-49AB-9940-FBFFEBA28E91
Recruiting

Highly Sought After QB Vizzina Set to Visit Vols Again

15 hours ago
FAC25641-7BDF-40FD-8B4A-D46978C42291
Recruiting

Vols' TE Commit Davis Set to Return to Knoxville This Weekend

16 hours ago
7CE11DF6-306D-49BB-BD5F-18CB3946A68C
Men's Basketball

Takeaways: No. 24 Tennessee Survives Vanderbilt in Nashville Nail-Biter

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_17431814_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols WR Jalin Hyatt Using NIL To Give Back to Youth With Jersey Auction

Jan 18, 2022
Harrison Bailey
Football

Just In: Former Vols QB Harrison Bailey Finds New Home

Jan 18, 2022
Josh Heupel
Football

Just In: Josh Heupel Named Co-Winner of 2021 Steve Spurrier First Year Head Coach Award

Jan 17, 2022