Two Returning Tennessee Football Defensive Backs Talk Following Spring Practice

The Tennessee Volunteers should look a lot different this year in comparison to last year. At least in one phase of the game.

The Tennessee Football coaching staff has shaken up on the defensive side of things, but so far the change has been perceived positively by the vast majority.

Jim Knowles is taking over the defensive coordinator job while Anthony Poindexter will serve as the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach as Derek Jones will take over the cornerbacks.



There is a lot that has to take place for this transition to go as smoothly as it's capable of.

With new coaches, its often appreciated to have veteran guys stick around. Ty Redmond (CB) and Edrees Farooq (SAF) both played quality snaps last year with a lot of starts among the two,



Experienced youth is a legitimate force

Ty Redmond

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) intercepts a Diego Pavia pass intended for Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson (6) during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Year 2 Progression

Uh, just taking that next step, becoming a more vocal leader, you know, for the guys in the room and just being as a player that my teammates can count on," Redmond explained.



More from Ty Redmond below.

Edrees Farooq

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hank Beatty (80) after a made catch during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Settling in Year 2

Um, it made me actually like more calm and not thinking too much. Like, I have somebody in the building now which has the experience of like how to play football. He's a Hall of Famer, so he knows what's going on and how we feel during certain situations. So, just having him in the building is just like amazing for me. It's it makes me feel like calm and chill," detailed Farooq.



More from Farooq below.

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