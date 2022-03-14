VFL Patterson Expected to Have Plenty of Suitors as NFL Free Agency Ramps Up

Legal Tampering for NFL free agents will begin today at 12pm ET, which means teams have a two-day window to negotiate with representation for pending free agents. Coming off of a career year with the Atlanta Falcons, former Vol Cordarrelle Patterson is set to hit free agency.

The aging hybrid player carried the ball 153 times for 618 yards and 6 touchdowns, while hauling in a career-high 52 receptions for 548 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Patterson signed a one-year contract worth $3,000,000 last year, with a $1.7 million dollar signing bonus. With his performance last fall, he is likely to get a bump closer to $5,000,000 a year, wherever he signs.

The Falcons are certainly expected to extend another offer to the veteran star, but other possible destinations include the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers.

New York Giants The Giants have been open to moving Saquon Barkley in recent weeks, which would make Patterson an intriguing option to put in the backfield for Daniel Jones. The Giants offense is severely limited, even with Barkley, so adding Patterson as a complement if they were to keep the former first-round pick still makes sense. Kansas City Chiefs The Chiefs took Clyde Edwards Helaire with the last pick of the first round in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he has not lived up to the billing since. Edwards-Helaire has struggled as a receiving back and he has been healthy or inconsistent for the last two seasons. The Chiefs have two backs set to hit free agency, with neither likely to return, according to numerous NFL insiders. Patterson is later in his career and the Chiefs undoubtedly offer the best opportunity to return to the Super Bowl. He would allow for creative expansion for Andy Reid and would add another element to an already dynamic special teams unit. The Chiefs make plenty of sense for the NFL veteran. Los Angeles Chargers The Chargers are going to add a complement back to go with star Austin Ekeler, but James Connor is likely to get the biggest offer after a stellar season with the Cardinals. If Connor does not come to L.A., then expect the Chargers to make a run at Patterson, as they want to add a bigger, more dynamic back to go along with Ekeler, who has been excellent when healthy. Arizona Cardinals The Cardinals will likely have to replace Connor, who they are not going to be able to bring back, as he should get a much more significant contract elsewhere, and Patterson could pick up where he left off as the bigger back who gets the tough yards in short yardage situations, while adding a dynamic pass catcher and chess piece to create more space for Kyler Murray. San Francisco 49ers The 49ers are looking to become more dynamic on offense when they add another running back. It is just a matter of time until Trey Lance is running the show in San Francisco, and adding Patterson as an option with George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk would give defensive coordinators a nightmare. Patterson would fit this system and give them a true receiving threat out of the backfield.

In the end, the Falcons could end this early, and Patterson certainly feels some loyalty and loves his expanded role in the Arthur Smith's offense, but with free agency, anything can happen. Patterson is not new to this process, so he will be diligent and make the decision that is best for him.

