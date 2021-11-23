VFL Standouts in NFL Week 11: Sutton Makes Key Play on SNF

With Cordarrelle Patterson and Alvin Kamara unavailable for their teams on Sunday, this week's 'VFL Standouts' centers around solid defensive play from a few defensive VFLs.

CB Cameron Sutton, Steelers-

Sutton made one of the best plays in all of Sunday's NFL action when he snagged an interception off of a deflection from teammate Cameron Hayward. The play could not have come at a better time, as the interception gave Pittsburgh the ball back inside the red zone down a touchdown. (See play below)

Sutton's speed to track down the tipped ball was remarkable, and his ability to ensure the ball did not hit the ground made it one of the best plays from Week 11.

In addition to the pick, Sutton made a season-high 10 tackles and recorded a pass deflection. The VFL's tackle total led his team on primetime, and although the Steelers fell just short to Los Angeles, Sutton's interception gave Pittsburgh life at the best possible time. The Steelers capitalized on the turnover with a Pat Freiermuth touchdown a handful of plays later to tie the game at 34.

The Chargers bested Pittsburgh 41-37 in a Sunday night thriller, but Sutton's performance served as a bright spot in an overall dull night for Pittsburgh's defensive unit without T.J. Watt.

The 26-year-old continues his career year with his Sunday night performance, as the VFL has 30 tackles and one interception this year, both of which are tied for season highs.

WR Marquez Callaway, Saints-

Callaway continued his career year with his seventh touchdown in New Orleans' 40-29 loss to the Eagles. The score makes it three straight games with a touchdown, all coming from quarterback Trevor Siemian who replaced an injured Jameis Winston in Week eight.

Callaway's touchdown was his only catch against the Eagles, but it started the Saints' comeback attempted in the fourth quarter.

The Saints ultimately fell short, but New Orleans gave Philadelphia a fight with a 22-point fourth quarter.

Callaway's season totals are 25 catches for 372 yards and six touchdowns. The VFL is third on the team in catches and second yards to Denote Harris but leads the team in receiving scores. Callaway also leads all other former Vols in receiving touchdowns.

WR Jauan Jennings, 49ers-

Jennings played his highest snap percentage total against the Jaguars with 48%. The VFL wideout only made one grab for four yards, but Jennings was involved in a scuffle that made the former Volunteer burst out in laughter.

Nicknamed 'The Dog' while at UT, Jennings lived up to his "never back down" mentality against the Jags.

Jennings has made five grabs for 38 yards and a touchdown in year two, and he has seen just under 50% of offensive snaps in the past two games (47% and 48%).

Below is a list of all other VFLs and how they did in Week 11.

*Note* Players only included who was ACTIVE in NFL Week 11.

DE Derek Barnett, Eagles- Barnett recorded one assisted tackle in Philadelphia's 40-29 win over New Orleans.

DB Justin Coleman, Dolphins- After recording an interception in the previous two weeks, Coleman made three tackles and played 37% of defensive snaps in Miami's 24-17 win over the Jets.

P Dustin Colquitt, Falcons- Colquitt was called on for five punts in Atlanta's shutout loss to New England. He finished with a total of 269 on his five punts, averaging 53.80 yards per punt.

LS Morgan Cox, Titans- Cox snapped one extra point and two field goals in Tennessee's 22-13 upset loss to Houston.

DT Malik Jackson, Browns- Jackson had a productive day in Cleveland's 13-10 win over Detroit, as the VFL made three tackles, one being for a loss, and had one pass deflection.

FB Jakob Johnson, Patriots- Johnson played 41% of offensive snaps and 46% of special teams snaps in New England's 25-0 shutout win against the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Johnson made one tackle on special teams.

DT Kahlil McKenzie, Ravens- McKenzie did not play a snap in Baltimore's 16-13 win against Chicago. McKenzie remains on the 53-man roster for the Ravens heading into Week 12. The VFL defensive tackle has three tackles on the year.

CB Emmanuel Moseley, 49ers- Moseley recorded one tackle in San Francisco's 30-10 blowout win over Jacksonville and played 74% defensive snaps as a starting cornerback.

P Michael Palardy, Dolphins- Palardy punted the ball four times for 137 yards in his team's 24-17 win against division foe in the Jets. Palardy averaged 47.75 yards per punt in the win.

WR Josh Palmer, Chargers- Rookie VFL wideout Josh Palmer recorded one catch for 17 yards and a rush for six yards in the Chargers' thrilling 41-37 win against the Steelers win Sunday Night Football. Palmer has made a grab in each of the past six games. No. 5 has 13 catches for 143 yards and one touchdown so far in his rookie campaign.

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Lions- Maybin continued his solid 2021 campaign with seven more tackles in Detroit's 13-10 loss to Cleveland. Maybin played 65% of defensive snaps for the fourth time this season and the second straight week.

OL Trey Smith, Chiefs- Smith played 100% of offensive snaps for the Chiefs for the 11th straight week. The rookie also logged six special teams snaps in Kansas City's 19-9 win over Dallas.

DE Darrell Taylor, Seahawks- Taylor played 39 defensive snaps (47%) but did not log a defensive statistic in Seattle's 23-13 loss against division rival Arizona. Taylor also played four special teams snaps in the loss.

DL Shy Tuttle, Saints- One of three New Orleans Vols made five tackles in the Saints' 40-29 loss to the Eagles. Tuttle saw the field for 34% of defensive snaps and 21% of special teams snaps.

DE Kendal Vickers, Raiders- Vickers remains on Vegas' 53-man roster but did not record a statistic in the Raiders' 32-13 loss to the Bengals. This year, Vickers has yet to record a tackle and has only seen the field during the Raiders' Week six game against the Broncos.

VFL record in NFL Week 11: 10-8

