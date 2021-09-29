VFL Standouts in NFL Week 3

An in-depth look at some former Vols who shined in NFL Week 3

Last week in the NFL, Tennessee alums did not exactly blow the gates open with their performances, as Cordarrelle Patterson was the lone Vol who had a remarkable stat line. This week, however, VFLs delivered. Ranging from Alexander Johnson and Darrell Taylor being forces on the defensive side of the ball to Alvin Kamara and Marquez Callaway having big days for New Orleans, there were plenty of great performances to go around. But the previously mentioned Johnson, Taylor, Kamara and Callaway deserve the spotlight in this week's 'VFL Standouts'

LB Alexander Johnson, Broncos

Johnson, who has had a productive start to the 2021 season, had arguably the best game of his career on Sunday against the Jets. The Tennessee product had two sacks, five solo tackles and a pass breakup. Johnson, along with the rest of the Denver defense, wreaked havoc against Jets' rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, shutting them out 26-0.

A few of Johnson's key plays, along with a post-game interview, can be seen below. (Via Denver Broncos Twitter)

The VFL's Broncos rest at a comfortable 3-0 record, but their Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson in Mile High Stadium will be their toughest test yet. Johnson will look to do the 'Dino Dance' once again to assist Denver in possibly continuing their undefeated year.

DE Darrell Taylor, Seahawks

Taylor was spotlighted in Week 1 as a standout VFL, and Week 3 sees the Tennessee product put together another stellar performance in Seattle's 30-17 loss to Minnesota. Although Taylor's Seahawks lost, the Hopewell, Virginia native had six total tackles, with five of them being solo, forced the first fumble of his career and sacked Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins in the process. The strip sack from Taylor can be seen below (via RockyTopTalk Twitter):

Taylor now has nine tackles with two sacks in addition to the forced fumble on the year, and the VFL will go toe-to-toe with division foe San Francisco next Sunday in Santa Clara.

Alvin Kamara

Kamara has consistently been one of the league's top backs since he was a rookie, and the infamous VFL put together a great week against the Patriots in Week 3. Kamara was used as the bell cow in New Orleans' 28-13 win over New England, rushing 24 times for 89 yards. 'AK' also exhibited his dual-threat play yet again, tacking on three catches for 39 yards and a score to his stat line. Following a disappointing outing from New Orleans as a whole in Week 2 against the Panthers, the Saints got back on track with the big road win in Week 3, improving their record to 2-1.

Kamara's touchdown grab from Week 3 can be seen below. (Via New Orleans Saints Twitter)

Kamara and the rest of his teammates will head back to The Big Easy for a Week 4 matchup against the winless New York Football Giants.

WR Marquez Callaway, Saints

Continuing with the New Orleans theme, one of the bright spots of VFLs in the NFL in Week 3 was former Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway hauling in his first career NFL touchdown in the regular season. The seven yard pitch and catch from Winston to Callaway was a special play from both players, as Winston made the throw while under pressure and Callaway went up and caught the high pass at the back of the end zone with a defender all over him. The acrobatic catch from No. 1 can be seen below. (Via New Orleans Saints Twitter)

Following a highly impressive preseason campaign from Callaway, the beginning of the regular season saw the VFL start off rather slow, mustering only three catches for 22 yards in the first two weeks. However, Week 3 saw the return of the mouth-watering big play ability from the Winston and Callaway connection, and the sophomore VFL receiver will look to build off his performance when he faces off against the Giants in Week 4.

A list of all other active VFLs and their stat lines from NFL Week 3 can be seen below:

DE Derek Barnett, Eagles- Recorded three tackles against the Cowboys in 41-21 loss on MNF

CB Justin Coleman, Dolphins- Made three tackles in 31-28 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders

LS Morgan Cox, Titans- Snapped on one punt, one field goal and two extra points in 25-16 win over division rival Colts

DT Malik Jackson, Browns- Recorded two tackles and a half-sack in 26-6 beatdown win over the Chicago Bears

FB Jakob Johnson, Patriots- Was on the field for 33 snaps in loss against New Orleans

CB Emmanuel Moseley, 49ers- Returned from injury and made six tackles and defended two passes in 30-28 loss against the Packers in SNF thriller

P Michael Palardy, Dolphins- Was called on for four punts, three of which were downed inside the 20 in loss against the Raiders

WR Josh Palmer, Chargers- Recorded snaps but did not catch a pass in 30-24 win over the Chiefs

WR Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons- Had another impressive outing with Atlanta, catching six passes for 82 yards and tacking on 20 yards rushing on seven attempts in 17-14 win over the Giants

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Lions- Registered four tackles in 19-17 loss to Baltimore, a season-high

OL Trey Smith, Chiefs- Played 79 downs in start at right guard

CB Cameron Sutton, Steelers- Recorded two tackles in 24-10 loss against the Bengals

DL Shy Tuttle, Saints- Made two tackles in reserve role in win over Patriots

Stats from Tennessee AD Communications

