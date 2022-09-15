Skip to main content

VFL QB Teases Hosting Tailgate For Tennessee-Florida

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

No. 15 Tennessee is set to host the No. 18 Florida Gators next Saturday in what will be a sold out Neyland Stadium

The sellout came a full week-and-a-half before the game, giving the indication that the energy will be sky high for the Vols' second Top-20 matchup of the year. 

To increase the energy and hype even more for next Saturday, an all-time great former Tennessee quarterback teased hosting his own tailgate prior to kickoff. 

The quarterback was none other than Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs, who led the Vols to back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2015 and 2016. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dobbs tweet immediately took off with thousands of Vol fans engaging, commenting and quote tweeting how much they would love for the VFL to host the tailgate. 

The VolShop's official Twitter also engaged with Dobbs post, commenting a three-letter word that seemed to sum up every Vol fan's feelings on the matter. 

If Dobbs goes through with his potential plan, arguably the only thing that could make Tennessee-Florida more exciting for Vol Nation would be if Tennessee decides to checker Neyland Stadium. 

Based on recent trends, it seems likely the tradition will return for the CBS Game of the Week, considering UT Athletics Director Danny White's recent activity on Twitter. 

The Vols and Gators kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday in Knoxville. CBS has the broadcast. Tennessee will first face off against the Akron Zips (1-1) this Saturday in Neyland Stadium. If the Big Orange do what they're supposed to do and come out victorious, 2022 will mark the first time in six seasons the Vols start 3-0. 

E038CD83-44C0-411D-8DBD-47874D2F6894
Football

Look: Tennessee Unveils Uniform Choice for Akron Game

By Jack Foster
USATSI_17451363_168390308_lowres
Football

Breaking: Tennessee-Florida Sold Out

By Jack Foster
Tony Vitello
Baseball

Tennessee Baseball's SEC Conference Schedule Announced

By Matt Ray
0108DA34-D9D5-4D01-BC4B-155FEE329399
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference Ahead of Akron

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19023681_168390308_lowres
Football

Vols OC Alex Golesh Discusses Tennessee's Offense Coming Off of Overtime Victory Against Pitt

By Matt Ray
KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Coach Tim Banks of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
Football

Vols DC Tim Banks Discusses Tennessee's Defense Coming Off of Overtime Victory Against Pitt

By Matt Ray
USATSI_19023088_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Vols WR Jalin Hyatt Talks Pitt Performance, More

By Matt Ray
053A5DB4-E96F-473C-9EA2-B258CDA3A030
Recruiting

Commits, Targets React to Tennessee's Overtime Victory Against Pitt

By Matt Ray