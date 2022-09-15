VFL QB Teases Hosting Tailgate For Tennessee-Florida

No. 15 Tennessee is set to host the No. 18 Florida Gators next Saturday in what will be a sold out Neyland Stadium.

The sellout came a full week-and-a-half before the game, giving the indication that the energy will be sky high for the Vols' second Top-20 matchup of the year.

To increase the energy and hype even more for next Saturday, an all-time great former Tennessee quarterback teased hosting his own tailgate prior to kickoff.

The quarterback was none other than Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs, who led the Vols to back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Dobbs tweet immediately took off with thousands of Vol fans engaging, commenting and quote tweeting how much they would love for the VFL to host the tailgate.

The VolShop's official Twitter also engaged with Dobbs post, commenting a three-letter word that seemed to sum up every Vol fan's feelings on the matter.

If Dobbs goes through with his potential plan, arguably the only thing that could make Tennessee-Florida more exciting for Vol Nation would be if Tennessee decides to checker Neyland Stadium.

Based on recent trends, it seems likely the tradition will return for the CBS Game of the Week, considering UT Athletics Director Danny White's recent activity on Twitter.

The Vols and Gators kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday in Knoxville. CBS has the broadcast. Tennessee will first face off against the Akron Zips (1-1) this Saturday in Neyland Stadium. If the Big Orange do what they're supposed to do and come out victorious, 2022 will mark the first time in six seasons the Vols start 3-0.