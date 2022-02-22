Skip to main content

VFL Wide Receiver Signs With Titans

Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Josh Malone has signed with the Tennessee Titans. 

The VFL wideout did not play in a regular season game last season. The last regular season game Malone played in was in 2020 for the Jets. 

Malone, a fourth-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2017 NFL Draft. The VFL has logged time in 26 career games and has 11 receptions for 91 yards. 

During his time on Rocky Top, Malone recorded 104 receptions for 1,608 yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 games. 

