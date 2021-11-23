Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Vols Hit the Practice Field Ahead of Senior Night Against Vanderbilt

    The Vols go to work ahead of Saturday's final regular season game against Vanderbilt.
    The Tennessee Vols (6-5, 3-4 SEC) will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores this Saturday, November 23, at 3:45 p.m. ET. for the final regular season game of the year. It is rivalry week, but the Vanderbilt game presents a special situation to some of the seniors, as it will be their last game as a Volunteer in Neyland Stadium.

    With high expectations and hopes to finish out the season strong from Josh Heupel and his players, the Vols hit the practice field on Tuesday in preparation for the Commodores. 

    Highlights from the mid-week practice are in the video above.

    Tennessee senior defensive back Theo Jackson said the following regarding playing Vanderbilt this weekend and how it is special to him. 

    "This game means a lot because I live like ten minutes away from the stadium. My first two years here we didn't win against Vanderbilt. So, my friends let me have it when I went home. This game is personal to me so I want to come out on top. One, for the team, and two, because it is my hometown college and I want to beat them."

