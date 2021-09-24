Vols Injury Report Ahead of Florida Game

Unfortunately for Josh Heupel, his team is banged up heading into Florida week. We take a look at the injury report here.

Cooper Mays- Maybe the most significant injury for the Vols so far this fall, Mays has been missed since leaving the first game of the season as the Vols offensive line has struggled without him. Heupel stated on Thursday afternoon that he anticipates Mays to play against Florida, which would be huge for Tennessee's offensive attack.

Cade Mays

Mays made a touchdown saving tackle after a Hendon Hooker fumble during Saturday's contest causing him to leave the game and not return. Mays is expected to be able to go for the Vols on Saturday night.

Juwan Mitchell

Tennessee was without the starting middle linebacker on Saturday for undisclosed reasons, and Josh Heupel has remained quiet about his status. It certainly appears that he is in doubt. "He's been able to be with us out on the grass a little bit this week,” Heupel said on Thursday. "We’ll see where he’s at when we get through tomorrow and be able to determine where he’s going to be."

Da'Jon Terry

Terry was unavailable on Saturday due to undisclosed reasons, but he was on the sidelines in street clothes meaning it was not COVID-19 related. The hope is that Tennessee will be able to have him ready to go upfront on Saturday as he has been a key piece of the rotation. He did not appear to favor an injury on the sidelines on Saturday.

Kingston Harris

Harris got the start on Saturday against Tennessee Tech, but he left the game with an apparent lower leg injury, however he was able to leave on his own power. Harris is not lost for the season, but he is not expected to be able to go for the next couple of weeks, according to multiple sources.

Jabari Small - Tennessee got half of its 1-2 punch back when Tiyon Evans returned to the field last week, but the rushing attack was not as potent without Jabari Small. Small was injured on the last play of the first half against Pitt and did not return with an apparent shoulder injury. The hope is that he will be ready to go for Saturday night's game, but if he is not ready, then Jaylen Wright will again be the next man up.

Jalin Hyatt- The sophomore receiver left the Pitt game after slamming down hard against the ground. Hyatt suffered a mild concussion but was able to return for a few plays in last weeks game against Tennessee Tech. He is expected to be a full go for this week's matchup

LaTrell Bumphus- Bumphus was listed as out for the last two weeks but there was no reason listed. It has continued to remain quiet on this front, so we will see if Tennessee has the reserve defensive lineman on the road for this week's matchup.

Kamal Hadden- Last week we reported that Kamal Hadden would make his debut for the Vols, and he did. The transfer Auburn cornerback has dealt with a nagging injury, but he appears to be closer to form. We will see if he can work his way into the rotation after falling behind. He had a few bright spots before getting banged up in fall camp.

Joe Milton III- Maybe the biggest question mark on the entire report, Joe Milton's status still remains in flux. After leaving the Pitt contest with an injury, Milton was not available for the Vols against Tennessee Tech. He has continued to work his way back, and he will be a factor to start at quarterback if he is available. The Vols will evaluate him more today before making the trip to Gainesville.

Morven Joseph- Joseph was unavailable against Pitt for disclosed reasons, but he did make a return and log snaps against Tennessee Tech. He appears to be a full go for the Vols moving forward.

Bryson Eason

Eason has not been a major factor for Tennessee this fall, but he has had a few bright spots. He was unavailable on Saturday, along with several others due to undisclosed reasons. We will have to wait until closer to kickoff to see if he is with the Vols for this one.

Kaemen Marley/Trinity Bell- Bell and Marley have been limited since the preseason. Marley is dealing with a hand injury while Bell is rehabbing an ACL injury sustained in the winter. Both freshmen continue to make progress.

K'Rojhn Calbert- Calbert is sidelined with a season-ending bicep injury.