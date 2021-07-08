Vols Offensive Lineman Announces Partnership with Krystal

Dayne Davis walked on at Tennessee before eventually earning a scholarship, and he has made a strong case to be one of the starting tackles heading into the 2021 season after an impressive set of spring practices.

On Wednesday night, Davis announced another off-season win, as he has agreed to a paid partnership with Krystal under the new name, image and likeness rules. Davis tweeted the news out with a prompt to head to his Instagram to see the ad.

Several Vols have already benefited in various ways under the new rules, but Davis becomes the first player on Tennessee’s roster to do anything publicly with a national brand.

“Dayne, one, studies the game,” Glen Elarbee said about Davis during the spring. “I'm not sure there's been a guy that's been in extra, especially there in the beginning to try and learn the offense. A great example is he was talking different pass sets stuff and he was trying to play to some of his strengths and change the set. You respect a guy that understands where he's good and what he has to do, and he plays with great effort and has a great attitude. He's done a really great job at left tackle. Just as solid as can be.”

If Davis’s upward trajectory continues, he has a chance to become a household name upfront for the Vols in 2021 as he seems to fit the mold for a Josh Heupel/Glen Elarbee offensive lineman.