Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Vols Offensive Lineman Announces Partnership with Krystal

The former walk-on offensive lineman’s big off-season continues.
Author:
Publish date:

Dayne Davis walked on at Tennessee before eventually earning a scholarship, and he has made a strong case to be one of the starting tackles heading into the 2021 season after an impressive set of spring practices. 

On Wednesday night, Davis announced another off-season win, as he has agreed to a paid partnership with Krystal under the new name, image and likeness rules. Davis tweeted the news out with a prompt to head to his Instagram to see the ad.

Several Vols have already benefited in various ways under the new rules, but Davis becomes the first player on Tennessee’s roster to do anything publicly with a national brand. 

“Dayne, one, studies the game,” Glen Elarbee said about Davis during the spring. “I'm not sure there's been a guy that's been in extra, especially there in the beginning to try and learn the offense. A great example is he was talking different pass sets stuff and he was trying to play to some of his strengths and change the set. You respect a guy that understands where he's good and what he has to do, and he plays with great effort and has a great attitude. He's done a really great job at left tackle. Just as solid as can be.”

If Davis’s upward trajectory continues, he has a chance to become a household name upfront for the Vols in 2021 as he seems to fit the mold for a Josh Heupel/Glen Elarbee offensive lineman. 

96E68F08-2E5E-4C1E-BA05-4296428C19B5
Football

Vols Offensive Lineman Announces Partnership with Krystal

11857561-2D15-4AEE-B6C3-D2131AFC5268
Football

Report: Tennessee Loses Recruiting Coordinator to Notre Dame

Harrison Bailey
Football

Vols QB Bailey Signs With BT8 Management for NIL Representation

9D18E862-CF83-4F1B-8352-F8EA90D11B70
Football

Ranking Tennessee Football's Incoming Transfers Ahead of the 2021 Season

5FA9910F-2FE2-46D8-BF86-116D8383DED9
Recruiting

Watch: Vols Commit BJ Edwards Shines for B Maze Elite

181BCDDF-5F51-45C2-8653-A7EC21FDA399
Football

Week 3 Opponent Preview: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

92DE32EA-F5A8-4754-88F8-CAA6F1914142
Men's Basketball

Q & A: Former Tennessee standout Admiral Schofield discusses Vol fans, NIL, Rick Barnes and more

60baf2c8107a2.image
Baseball

Drew Gilbert, BreakingT Debut Epic Tennessee Bat Flip T-shirt After NIL Changes