September 25, 2021
Vols Release Hype Video Ahead of Florida Game

Tennessee releases hype video ahead of big weekend matchup in the Swamp
In Tennessee’s first road matchup of the year, the Vols have officially released their hype video for the game. Both the Gators and Vols come in with a 2-1 record, but with Dan Mullen’s squad having just gone toe-to-toe with Alabama, Florida enters the game as heavy favorites over Tennessee. 

The official hype video courtesy of Tennessee Football Twitter can be seen below: 

Tennessee’s first road game and SEC contest of the season will be played on Saturday, September 25 at 7 pm ET. 

