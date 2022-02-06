Vols Senior Bowl Highlights, Performance Report

In the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday afternoon, three former Volunteer standouts in Velus Jones Jr. Alontae Taylor and Cade Mays took the field for another opportunity to showcase their talents for scouts on the road to the 2022 NFL Draft.

After a great week of practice, VFL wideout Velus Jones Jr. lead the American team with four catches for 53 yards, including an impressive 32-yard catch on the sideline from former Western Kentucky gunslinger Bailey Zappe.

Jones' week in Mobile has generated plenty of buzz, as the speedy wideout showed out in all three practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday then led his team in receiving on Saturday. The Saraland, Alabama, native also recorded the second most amount of yards out of all the pass catchers that participated in the Senior Bowl.

The VFL ended his Senior Bowl outing with one rush for -7 yards, a punt return for -5 yards and a kick return for eight yards to go along with his receiving totals. Jones' lone punt return in which he tracked the ball well despite the lost yardage is below.

Jones completed his sixth and final year of his collegiate career on Rocky Top this past season with a career-year, catching 62 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. Upon declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, it did not take long for the former Trojan to receive an invite to Mobile, making his childhood dreams come true.

The VFL has stolen the show at times during Senior Bowl week, and despite a few drops, Jones Jr. has been flawless, definitely improving his draft stock to a sure-fire early Day three pick with an outside shot of going late in Day two.

For more information and highlights from Jones Jr.'s practice performances, click here.

VFL cornerback Alontae Taylor did not have the week of practice his former teammate, and roommate, did. However, Taylor may have salvaged his status as a possible late Day two/early Day three draft pick with his performance in the Senior Bowl.

Taylor picked off National Team quarterback Carson Strong early in the second half that eventually set up his team's first score of the game and cut the National Team's lead to six points. Taylor was the first player to force a turnover on Saturday and joins JT Woods as the only NFL hopefuls to force one in the entire game.

Taylor delivered on Saturday for a much-needed big performance, and with the American Team struggling often in Mobile, Taylor joined Jones as some of the brightest spots for the losing side.

For more info on Taylor's practice performances, click here.

Former Tennessee offensive lineman Cade Mays saw work with the American Team, starting the game at right guard after the VFL performed better on the interior in Senior Bowl practices.

Mays had an overall subpar performance in the practices leading up to Saturday, committing penalties and simply getting beaten off the line of scrimmage a handful of times.

No negative reports surfaced regarding Mays' outing on Saturday, a positive sign considering Mays' lackluster week.

Despite an abysmal Tuesday and Wednesday, a solid Thursday practice and mistake-free Senior Bowl performance keep Mays in contention for an early day three pick, but his draft stock will likely fall after his performance in the week as a whole.

For more information and highlights from Mays' week of practice, click here.

Rating the Vols' Senior Bowl Week Performance

1. Velus Jones Jr.

2. Alontae Taylor

3. Cade Mays

Photo Credit: ESPN's Luke Winstel

